“With him I’ve aged 26 years”- breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Gaia Lucariello to Diva and Donna: «Simone has a lot of pressure, he feels it but manages to manage it. This is her great strength. Manchester City? Team of aliens, he predicted the victory against Real Madrid”

It won’t be easy for Inter to face Manchester City in the Champions League final in Istanbul, scheduled for 10 June. But the nerazzurri are fired up, they’re coming from an excellent moment. They won the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina on 24 May (2-1, brace from Lautaro Martinez) and arithmetically qualified for the next Champions League thanks to a 3-2 draw against Atalanta at the San Siro (27 May). Inzaghi enjoys the moment without letting himself be overwhelmed by anxiety. Matter of character. Manage, Simon. On the other hand, those who are next to him feel the stress (“he is at the stars”). Gaia Lucariello is his wife, she supports him at all times. In an interview with «Diva e Donna» she was frank: «Being with Simone is nice but tiring, the stress is skyrocketing, every match is an exam for us. In 13 years with him I have aged 26 years. I don’t have Simone’s ability to remain calm. It is his great strength, he has many pressures, he feels them, and how he feels them, but he manages to manage them. After all, at 18 he was already a professional footballer, at 34 he started coaching and is used to pressure. His greatest quality? Knowing how to play down ».

After all, Simone lived a year on the swing: for a more or less long period he was on the grill, now that his team wins, offers games and has won the Italian Cup and the Champions League final, he is untouchable. Gaia adds: «Manchester City is very strong, a team of aliens. Simone predicted they would win the semifinal against the great Real Madrid 4-0 and they did. He knows them well.” There is great anticipation for that game. The Nerazzurri coach could be the first Italian to lead Inter to the top of Europe. In 1964 and 1965 it was Helenio Herrera, from Argentina, who won. Instead, in 2010 on the bench was José Mourinho, Portuguese. Naturally, she supports him at all times, not without a little physiological fatigue given by the profession he carries out. And after four trophies (two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups), now Inzaghi is chasing a dream. The biggest. See also Another car enters the beach in Forte dei Marmi: fear among the umbrellas - breaking latest news