Woman found dead at home in Malnate: locked up

Woman found dead at home in Malnate: locked up

Malnate (Varese), 23 July 2022 – Yellow in Malnate, in the Varese area where a 73-year-old woman, Carmela Fabozziwas found dead in her apartment. To discover the old woman’s body would have been son late yesterday evening. According to an initial survey, the woman’s body would presentand signs of aggression on the body. For this reason, the Carabinieri of the Investigation Unit of the Varese company, who intervened last night on the spot, are investigating for murder. According to an initial reconstruction, the old woman may have been hit several times with a blunt object, perhaps once bar. The house would have been found in order and the door locked, there would be no signs of forced entry.

At first it was assumed that the woman could have accused an illness that would have made her fall and have made her hit her head against a piece of furniture. But the injuries to her head and neck later appeared incompatible with this hypothesis.

