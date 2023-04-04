news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 04 APR – Switzerland will host the 2025 Women’s European Championships, UEFA announced at the end of the Executive Committee, held in Lisbon. The Swiss bid beat that advanced by France, the joint one by Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden and another by Poland.



“Our tournament should be a four-week celebration for all of Switzerland and, thanks to our location in the heart of Europe, for neighboring countries,” said Swiss Football Association director of women’s sector Marion Daube. to 16 teams will take place between June and July 2025 in eight cities. Switzerland co-hosted the 2008 European Men’s Championship with Austria. (HANDLE).

