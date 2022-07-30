Home Sports Women’s Japanese Tour Rakuten Super Race wins South to lead China’s only seed Shi Yuting temporarily in T12_Total Score_Competition_Harvest
Original title: Women’s Day Tour Rakuten Super Race wins South to lead China‘s only seed Shi Yuting temporarily in T12

On the afternoon of July 30, the Women’s Day Tour Rakuten Super Tournament with a total prize money of 100 million yen (approximately RMB 5.06 million) ended the competition for the mobile day at the Tokyu Grand Oak Golf Club in Hyogo Prefecture. With the performance of 64 given in this round, yesterday’s leader Shengnan continued to lead alone with a total score of 195 (65/66/64) and 21 under par in three rounds. The difference in poles came second, with Chirei Iwai third. The only one who broke into the two rounds of the weekend, Shi Yuting, was temporarily tied for 12th.

At 10:10 a.m. local time on Saturday, Shi Yuting, Chinese Taipei player Lu Xiaoqing and South Korean player Lee MinYoung started from the 1st hole in the same group, and they shot birds on the 2nd and 4th holes in succession. The situation is very good. Unfortunately, she made bogeys on the next 6 and 8 holes and could only turn around with an even-par score.

After the transition, Shi Yuting ushered in a highlight moment, scoring a birdie hat-trick in the 10-12 holes, and the ranking improved again. Although she then suffered another +1 on the 13th hole, her final score was still a 2-under 70. After three rounds, Shi Yuting scored a total score of 208 (67/71/70) and was 8 under par, and was temporarily tied for 12th place.

In the 12 women’s Japanese Tour tournaments she has participated in this season, Shi Yuting has advanced 7 times, and her best result was 7th in the Gongli Blue Tournament. This year, the Chinese girl has received a bonus of 8.25 million yen (about 410,000 yuan), ranking 71st on the Women’s Japanese Tour.

