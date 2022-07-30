China News Agency, Montreal, July 30 (Reporter Yu Ruidong) The 7th China-Canada International Film Festival opened in Montreal, Canada on the evening of July 29 local time and held an awards ceremony.

The theme of this year’s film festival is “Cross-Boundary Integration, Envisioning the Future”. More than 50 films of different styles and genres from China and Canada will be screened offline or online during the festival.

Chen Xueming, Chinese consul general in Montreal, who attended the opening ceremony of the film festival, said in his speech that it is of great significance for China and Canada to open the door of mutual understanding through film as a medium. Both countries attach great importance to the role of film in promoting economic and social development and cultural exchanges. The Chinese film market has strong resilience and development potential; Canada’s film industry is mature, with obvious advantages in cutting-edge technologies such as film special effects, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. Montreal is internationally renowned Film and cultural exchange resort. He believed that film professionals from the two countries could tap a broader space for cooperation through the platform built by this film festival.

Gabrielle Chartier, Director of the Asia-Pacific Division of the International Relations Department of Quebec, Canada, and Wang Hengbao, Chairman of the Canadian Council of Chinese Entrepreneurs, said in their speeches that the film festival has created a good opportunity for Canadian and Chinese filmmakers to conduct exchanges and cooperation. The platform is conducive to bilateral cultural communication and understanding, and it is expected that people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries will be further expanded in the post-epidemic era.

The China-Canada International Film Festival is hosted by the China-Canada Art and Technology Alliance and started in 2016. Affected by the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the China-Canada International Film Festival has not been able to hold an offline award ceremony since the fifth session in 2020. Therefore, the organizers of this film festival have awarded more than ten awards from the fifth to the seventh session. Among them, in the seventh awards, Canadian director Craig Thompson won the Best Director Award for his documentary “The Road to Bethune”, Chinese director Zhang Tongdao’s documentary “Mo Yan” won the Best Film Award, and Chen Xiekun’s Canadian documentary “Mo Yan” won the Best Film Award. Saving Chinatown – Our Chinese Cultural Heritage” won the Best Documentary Award.

During this film festival, a series of activities such as the China-Canada Documentary International Symposium, the Entertainment Technology Forum, and the Script Contest will also be held. This year, the Quebec Film and Television Bureau cooperated with the China-Canada International Film Festival to launch the “VR (Virtual Reality) Quebec Film Resources Discovery Tour” project to promote Montreal’s film production resources and related incentive policies.

Song Miao, the festival’s president, said the festival’s vision has always been the same, which is to build a cultural exchange link between Canada and China, and to build a platform for talented filmmakers and artists from both countries to showcase their work. (Finish)