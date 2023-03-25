5
The Slopestyle finals for women snowboarders with Anna Gasser at the World Cup season retreat in Silvaplana (SUI), originally planned for Sunday, have been brought forward from Sunday to Saturday (from 12:30 p.m.). After that, the men’s qualification with Clemens Millauer is to take place from 2 p.m., which had to be canceled on Friday due to the weather.
