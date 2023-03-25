Home World Banja Luka marked the anniversary of the NATO bombing | Info
Banja Luka marked the anniversary of the NATO bombing

In memory of the victims who died in the NATO bombing of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FR) in 1999, sirens were sounded in Banja Luka tonight, and the lights at the Palace of the Republic, Banski Dvor and the City Hall were turned off.

In this way, Banjaluka remembered the NATO aggression against FR Yugoslavia in 1999, in which 2,500 people were killed during 78 days, including at least 79 children.

Severe consequences for the health of the population were caused by the use of prohibited ammunition with depleted uranium.

In Sombor tonight, a state event was held on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the NATO aggression, and it began with a commemoration served by His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.

The ceremony was attended by the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, the presidents of the governments of Serbia and Srpska Ana Brnabić and Radovan Višković, the presidents of the parliaments Vladimir Orlić and Nenad Stevandić, as well as ministers in the governments of Serbia and Srpska, representatives of all religious communities and thousands of citizens.

