　　original title:Women’s Volleyball World Championships Comprehensive: The Chinese team won the first game, Serbia beat Canada

The 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship will have 6 games in the first stage of the group stage on the 25th. The Chinese team defeated the weaker Argentina team 3:0 in the first game, and the defending champion Serbia defeated the Canadian team 3:0.

In the match against Argentina, ranked 21st in the world, the Chinese team won three straight games at 25:23, 25:22 and 25:20, winning a good start. The main attacker Li Yingying scored a game-high 22 points, including 19 smashes, 2 blocks and 1 direct serve. Yuan Xinyue, the deputy attacker in the third consecutive World Championship, contributed 4 of the team’s 9 blocks. Argentina’s top scorer was Mercado (15).

Defending champion Serbia swept Canada 25:23, 25:16, 25:20. The 2018 World Championship Most Valuable Player, 25-year-old Serbian captain Boskovic scored a game-high 23 points, including five direct serve. Deputy attacker Stevanovic contributed 4 blocks.

Germany, in the same group as the United States and Serbia, defeated Bulgaria 3:1. Three Germans scored a team-high 13 points, and the team had 12 blocks.

In addition, Belgium defeated Kenya 3:0, Japan defeated Colombia 3:0, and the Netherlands defeated Cameroon 3:0. (Reporters Liu Yang and Wang Xiangjiang)

