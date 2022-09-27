Compared with Fender, PRS Guitar and Gibson are relatively young companies, but in more than 30 years of development, they have transformed from a workshop to an enterprise with more than 300 people, and even established the second brand of SE, which can be said to be the most successful one of the guitar brands. Compared with the grading of Gibson’s Custom Shop, Standard, Studio, Junior, etc., or the series from Fender Custom Shop, American Factory Series to Ink Factory, PRS’s product line relatively prefers to use functional numbers to classify. Let’s take a look at these mysterious numbers of PRS today!

1. 22 and 24

The most common PRS model is probably the Custom 24. Although there were 22 in the past, it has been removed from the official website. 22 and 24 represent the number of grids on the fretboard, which are the most standard PRS guitars, mainly rosewood (Rosewood). ) fingerboard, Mahogany body and gorgeous Maple veneer on neck, PRS patented rocker system and homemade 85/15 pickups (from a 1985 design and constantly updated) . In addition, the extended series includes the 24-08 and Piezo, which can Coil Split and allow the pickup to have eight changes.

2. 10 Top



▲ How to choose 10 Top wood grains.

Whether the maple veneer looks good or not has little effect on the sound, but just a boutique guitar brand, especially a brand that accepts customer-ordered specifications, with industrial manufacturing specifications so that customers can get a satisfactory appearance, there is a 10 Top series, the official website of PRS. It is said that such maple has the most complete grain on it, and such a model will write an extra “10” on the corner of the back of the headstock as a mark.

3. S2



▲ Compared with the Core grade, the outline and wood grain of the S2 are relatively simple.

S2 is also a product from the PRS US factory. It mainly relies on reducing the production time and installing OEM parts to reduce the price. It is a product of the entry-level US factory PRS. Although there are no gorgeous lines in appearance, the quality is still maintained at the level of the American factory. In addition, since the pickups and other parts are from OEMs, it is very convenient to replace the pickups in the future, unlike the general Custom pianos, which have their own shape and specifications.

Four, 594



▲ The 594 has a more traditional bridge design and scale length.

The peculiarity of the general PRS guitar specifications is that the effective scale (Scale) is 25 inches, while the later McCarty 594 uses a 24.594-inch effective scale, which is based on the re-measurement and confirmation of the designer Paul Reed Smith for the early Gibson Les Paul. Specifications, the McCarty series of guitars is also a tribute to former Gibson president Ted McCarty, a mentor and friend.

Five, 513, 408, 509

PRS also has a habit of arranging models based on pickup configuration, and generally, these digital series are designed for a wider variety of tonal variations. The 513 is visually a dual-single-double pickup with a 25 1/4-inch effective scale, but at the same time it can be regarded as five independent pickups, and can switch thirteen tones such as Heavy Humbucking, Clear Humbucking and Single Coils modes. model. On the 509, there are nine variations of pickup combinations. The 408 can be used as a single and double switch for four pickups, a total of eight combinations. Meet the needs of studio musicians, concerts and musicians who need to change their timbres.

Written by: puppet

Image source: PRS official website

