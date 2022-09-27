The radical right won the elections. Most of all, Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d’Italia (Fdi), who will be the most represented political force in the new parliament, won, while she could become the first woman to lead an Italian government. Instead, Matteo Salvini’s League and Enrico Letta’s Democratic Party (Pd) lost. And these are defeats that will probably not remain without consequences. “A clear indication has come from the Italians for a center-right government led by the Brothers of Italy”, were the first words of Meloni, which arrived during the night, when the numbers relating to the vote began to consolidate, assuming an evident meaning politic. And it is no coincidence that Meloni immediately claimed it, considering the tensions that have characterized relations with allies in recent months. And in particular with the Lega of Matteo Salvini, who had tried to the last to contend with it for the leadership of the right. But that relating to the leadership of the government was not the only political indication contained in Meloni’s brief speech, whose tone, with the electoral result now collected, suddenly became very different from those used up to that moment. In fact, if only a few days ago he warned allies and opponents that, if the result of the elections allowed it, the right was ready “to presidentialism anyway, even without the opposition”, in the victory speech it seemed much less aggressive, guaranteeing that “if we are called to govern the nation, we will do it for everyone, to unite a people by exalting what unites rather than what divides”. And it seemed to be heard again Guido Crosetto – co-founder of FdI and he listened to as adviser – who in recent days, speaking with the Catholic daily Avvenire, had said: “The rules are written together. Institutional reforms are carried out together in the place appointed to carry them out, the parliament ”. It is evident that in FdI they know well that going to open confrontation is not convenient for anyone, and above all it is not convenient for them who take the political leadership of the country in a very difficult moment. See also The Lebanese collapse is only the latest in the Arab world - Rami Khouri

In fact, beyond the international situation with the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and the price crisis, and beyond the possibility that the pandemic in the autumn may regain strength, the new government will have to face in the first weeks of its activity. some internal issues of great importance. Among these, there is the budget law to be handled, and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr) must be pursued. From the right in the electoral campaign he had repeatedly asked to change it. We will see if the line will remain this. But of course, the general situation is not easy and, as Meloni herself acknowledged, commented on the vote, “it requires everyone’s contribution”, since this “is the time of responsibility”. A not just change of tone, in short. It remains to be understood how these words will translate into reality, also because despite the apparent moderation, even last night there was no lack of references to the past and to the fact that for many FdI militants this victory also represents a redemption for a political life so far lived in the margins. The theme had already been proposed frequently in the past, and often with even revanchist aggression that certainly does not easily go hand in hand with the idea of ​​conciliation with opponents, or of collaboration. In any case, FdI will be able to count on an electoral victory which, if the forecasts are confirmed, is clear and indisputable. Suffice it to say that Giorgia Meloni’s party will eventually count many more votes than Forza Italia and Lega put together, not to say that it risks getting more votes than the entire center-left coalition. While waiting for the numbers to become definitive and above all for them to be translated into seats, one can still reasonably imagine that the right in the next parliament will have a total number of parliamentarians that will guarantee them a majority, with a fair margin of safety. See also Go forward hand in hand-China-ASEAN economic and trade cooperation continues a new chapter_Both parties

The only one to celebrate for now is Giuseppe Conte, while in the Democratic Party Letta’s secretariat could be at risk

The merit, as mentioned, is above all of Meloni’s party, partly for having been the only opposition to Mario Draghi’s government, partly for the ability to attract the protest vote, partly for the identity appeal that it is proper to him. The result of Lega and Forza Italia was rather disappointing. Especially that of Salvini’s party. How this will affect the internal balance of the new majority will be understood in the coming weeks. However, it would be surprising if it did not affect at least the internal balance of the League: Salvini’s secretariat could be at risk, as long as they find the necessary courage in the party to open a discussion. And with a possible change of secretariat, the political line of the party would also change, which could return to retreat in the northern regions. As for the center-left, it is clear that the defeat is due to the fact that it has presented itself divided into three poles: the one gathered around the Democratic Party, the 5-star Movement and the grouping formed by Action and Italia Viva. It is easy to predict that the responsibility for this fragmentation will be at the center of the internal debate, especially in Letta’s party in the coming weeks. The defeat of the Democratic Party from a political point of view in fact weighs much more than the numbers say, as it tells of the lack of strategy, ideas, political horizon. In short, the only one to celebrate for now is Giuseppe Conte, while in the Democratic Party, almost achieved in terms of votes by the M5s, the secretariat of Letta could be at risk, considering that even before the opening of the polling stations it was in fact a virtual congress opened. See also No cybersecurity in election programs