The Lions settle for a goalless draw against Ras Al-Akhdar

Electronic flag – Rabat The Moroccan national team tied with the Cape Verde national team without goals, in the friendly match that brought them together, today, Monday, on the grounds of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

This friendly match is part of the Moroccan national team’s preparations for the match that will bring it together, next Saturday, with the South African national team in Johannesburg, drawing the African Cup of Nations qualifiers that will be held in Côte d’Ivoire.