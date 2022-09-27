Italy slips the second victory (3-0) in the Dutch-Polish World Cup and is preparing to face the first European team of this tournament, already tomorrow Tuesday always at 18. A success that consolidates the blue at the top of the waiting group, in fact, direct clashes. Something changes in the Mazzanti line-up: Pietrini diagonally with Bosetti, Malinov in place of Orro in the direction and Lubian who starts in the center. Italy suffers in reception (a lot with Pietrini) and struggles to have a fluid field of play. He arrives first at 24, but wastes the opportunities to close the set. We go to the advantages, Italy falters, but takes the fraction home. Puerto Rico does not give up, on the contrary he deludes himself to be able to detach the blue: Abercrombie (naturalized American, thanks to her mother’s citizenship) and Reyes push hard. Italy is very wrong and falls short in the score: 20-15. The set seems compromised. Mazzanti plays the double change and brings in Orro and Nwakalor. One point at a time, thanks largely to greater attention to the wall begins to get closer in the score. A millimeter challenge gives the decisive push for the comeback of the blue. Overtaking at 21 and immediate ball to go 2-0.