Second success for Mazzanti’s team who made Pietrini debut and then added Malinov and Lubian. Now there is Belgium
Italy-Puerto Rico 3-0 (28-26, 25-21, 26-24)
Italy slips the second victory (3-0) in the Dutch-Polish World Cup and is preparing to face the first European team of this tournament, already tomorrow Tuesday always at 18. A success that consolidates the blue at the top of the waiting group, in fact, direct clashes. Something changes in the Mazzanti line-up: Pietrini diagonally with Bosetti, Malinov in place of Orro in the direction and Lubian who starts in the center. Italy suffers in reception (a lot with Pietrini) and struggles to have a fluid field of play. He arrives first at 24, but wastes the opportunities to close the set. We go to the advantages, Italy falters, but takes the fraction home. Puerto Rico does not give up, on the contrary he deludes himself to be able to detach the blue: Abercrombie (naturalized American, thanks to her mother’s citizenship) and Reyes push hard. Italy is very wrong and falls short in the score: 20-15. The set seems compromised. Mazzanti plays the double change and brings in Orro and Nwakalor. One point at a time, thanks largely to greater attention to the wall begins to get closer in the score. A millimeter challenge gives the decisive push for the comeback of the blue. Overtaking at 21 and immediate ball to go 2-0.
Third set
—
Return Malinov and Egonu return to the field. But the blues still jam and go below 9-13. New comeback and new break immediately. The game of Italy is anything but sparkling and the blue always remain in contact with Puerto Rico (23-23). The blue overtaking with Danesi going to win the match ball, which Egonu finalizes. Italy closes 3-0 and the hunt continues. Now there is Belgium.
September 26, 2022 (change September 26, 2022 | 21:35)
