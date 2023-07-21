Home » Women’s World Cup: no taboos, there are 87 LGBTQ+ players – Football
Sports

Women’s World Cup: no taboos, there are 87 LGBTQ+ players – Football

by admin
Women’s World Cup: no taboos, there are 87 LGBTQ+ players – Football

Contrary to what happens in men’s football, where the outing of the Cagliari player Jakub Jankto still causes discussion, in women’s football certain discourses have long since passed, and there are no taboos regarding people’s sexual orientation.
Thus, after the first day of the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the local and Brazilian media published a ‘report’ according to which compared to the 2019 edition of the women’s world championship tournament, the number of players who publicly declared their belonging to the Lgbtq+ community went from 38 to 87, therefore more than doubled. The national team that has the most is Brazil, with 9, namely Marta, Tamires (whose partner is the singer Gabi Fernandes), Andressa Alves, Letícia, Lauren, Kathellen, Debinha, Geyse and Adriana.
Australia and Ireland, who faced each other yesterday, instead have 8 heads, while in the USA the one who has been a symbol of the rainbow community and a champion of the fight against all forms of discrimination plays in the USA, namely Megan Rapinoe, 38 years old, Ballon d’Or winner in 2019, 2 World Cups and an Olympic gold (in 2012) won, who intends to leave the competitive activity at the end of the year to devote herself full-time to activism.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  The true leader of Zhejiang!In the final quarter, Wu Qian scored 10 points and led the team to reverse with an elbow injury_Shandong_Game_Foul

You may also like

U19 women in front of a groundbreaking game...

Amarissa Toth ‘extremely sorry’ for behaviour towards Zhang...

Ten women and a 430 km relay «We...

Sources: Jets remain among front-runners for free-agent RB...

The star Sagan shocked the fans

Reinaldo Rueda’s Second Chapter with the Honduran National...

Goffin, Hopman Cup debut, live: last minute of...

Tour de France: Photo finish decides third to...

Environmental activists disrupt the British Open

Title: “Chinese Super League Preview: Guoan Seeks Revenge...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy