“Colombia is not a world power of life”: Cabal to Petro

During the installation of the second legislature of the Congress of the Republic, the Head of State, Gustavo Petro, called for a “National Agreement” to build a country with social and environmental justice. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of preserving life and facing the global environmental crisis.

«Colombia power of life is not a slogan, it is a concept of government… it is not that I have become apocalyptic, preserving life is at the center of the reason of humanity throughout the world. We are on the brink of the sixth extinction, the planet can go on, but without us,” declared President Petro.

However, these words did not go unnoticed and generated a forceful response from the opposition led by Senator María Fernanda Cabal, who questioned the president’s vision and expressed her disagreement with the statement.

“Mr. President, Gustavo Petro, Colombia is not a world power of life. And the world is not going to end either. World power of life is a very nice political marketing slogan far removed from the reality that exists today. On the contrary, today Colombia is facing the worst outbreak of violence in many years,” replied Senator Cabal.

In addition, the senator pointed to the president and his defense minister, Iván Velásquez, as responsible for the extortion and violence that affects the country. She made reference to the controversial proposal to pay members of illegal organizations for not killing, considering that this initiative could lead to a “militarization” of the country.

In a critical tone, Cabal recalled the alarming figures of violence in Colombia and questioned the effectiveness of the policies implemented to protect citizens and social leaders. He mentioned the increase in massacres, homicides, and assassinations of social leaders since the beginning of the Petro government.

