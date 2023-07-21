Home » “Colombia is not a world power of life”: Cabal to Petro
News

“Colombia is not a world power of life”: Cabal to Petro

by admin
“Colombia is not a world power of life”: Cabal to Petro

During the installation of the second legislature of the Congress of the Republic, the Head of State, Gustavo Petro, called for a “National Agreement” to build a country with social and environmental justice. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of preserving life and facing the global environmental crisis.

«Colombia power of life is not a slogan, it is a concept of government… it is not that I have become apocalyptic, preserving life is at the center of the reason of humanity throughout the world. We are on the brink of the sixth extinction, the planet can go on, but without us,” declared President Petro.

However, these words did not go unnoticed and generated a forceful response from the opposition led by Senator María Fernanda Cabal, who questioned the president’s vision and expressed her disagreement with the statement.

It may interest you: Armando Benedetti said goodbye to the embassy in Venezuela

“Mr. President, Gustavo Petro, Colombia is not a world power of life. And the world is not going to end either. World power of life is a very nice political marketing slogan far removed from the reality that exists today. On the contrary, today Colombia is facing the worst outbreak of violence in many years,” replied Senator Cabal.

In addition, the senator pointed to the president and his defense minister, Iván Velásquez, as responsible for the extortion and violence that affects the country. She made reference to the controversial proposal to pay members of illegal organizations for not killing, considering that this initiative could lead to a “militarization” of the country.

See also  Mathematician Chengtong Yau has retired from Harvard to teach full-time at Tsinghua University – People – cnBeta.COM

In a critical tone, Cabal recalled the alarming figures of violence in Colombia and questioned the effectiveness of the policies implemented to protect citizens and social leaders. He mentioned the increase in massacres, homicides, and assassinations of social leaders since the beginning of the Petro government.

You may also like

Lioness was probably wild boar: This is how...

Authorities highlight a new day with zero homicides...

Company or work, an invaluable task

Card” – the majority of skilled workers will...

The reason why Joe Manganiello asked for a...

Armed attack against a Bavarian vehicle in the...

Qinghai Province Secures Over 21.3 Billion Yuan Investment...

Donald Trump: Trial against him in document affair...

Casanare and Arauca in the top 10 of...

Thanks to Beauty-Doc – Swan “Hansi” is now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy