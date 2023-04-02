Home News Vinyl Cooltural invites lovers and collectors to the record fair this Saturday and Sunday
Asuncion, National Radio.-The Vinilo Cooltural organization invites lovers and collectors to the usual vinyl record fair to be held tomorrow, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, at Plaza del Mariscal Shopping, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

During both days, it will be possible to appreciate records of different musical styles, both new editions and vintage recordings, at different prices.

Since 2016 Vinilo Cooltural has organized fairs, where it brings together sellers and collectors who are fans of vinyl records, thus contributing to the boom that music recorded on vinyl is currently experiencing.

At fairs, it can be seen that not only adult collectors attend, but also children and young people who have discovered the sound quality of vinyl.

The group of stallholders has toured various venues in all this time and since last year has met monthly in the Plaza del Mariscal Shopping. Given the success of the call, since this year the vinyl event has been extended to Sundays, in addition to the usual Saturdays.

