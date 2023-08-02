Home » Woods supports negotiations between leagues
Sports

Woods supports negotiations between leagues

US superstar Tiger Woods is said to give a stronger voice to players in the deadlock about the future of golf. The 47-year-old is a member of the PGA Tour’s political committee for the first time and should support boss Jay Monahan in finalizing the planned cooperation with the heavily criticized LIV. Monahan said Tuesday that Woods is joining the board as the sixth player director, according to the AP news agency.

At the beginning of June, LIV, financed by Saudi Arabia, and Monahan surprisingly settled their disputes, including numerous court cases, and announced a cooperation. But what that means in concrete terms has been open ever since. Many golf professionals are puzzled about the future and possible processes after the merger of the series.

Woods has now said players will do their best to ensure any changes to tour operations are in everyone’s best interest. He also thanked Monahan for listening to players’ concerns. Woods was one of LIV’s strongest opponents and last year in Delaware he helped organize a select player meeting to restructure the PGA Tour model.

