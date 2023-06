Inter Milan ended the Italian championship on Saturday with a 1-0 away win against Torino in the 38th round.

Marcelo Brozovic (37th) gave coach Simone Inzaghi’s team three points with his goal and a successful dress rehearsal for the Champions League final next Saturday in Istanbul (9 p.m.) against Manchester City. In the table, Inter has moved up to second place behind champions Napoli.

APA/AFP/Marco Bertorello



