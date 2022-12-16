Home Sports World Cup: Deschamps chasing third title with France
World Cup: Deschamps chasing third title with France

World Cup: Deschamps chasing third title with France

By winning the World Cup he would become the first coach to repeat himself since Pozzo (’34 and ’38) and the only one to add a triumph as a player. Here’s how he lifted his national team after the 2010 flop

If the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron was well present, yesterday there was also a king in Doha. Not Mohammed VI of Morocco, but Didier Deschamps, true “roi” of this France who has earned a third personal world final in 24 years. And he won the other two, as a player and as coach. On Sunday he could become the first manager to win two from the bench since Vittorio Pozzo. But he would also be the first to win three, in the double role. Whatever happens, the former Juventus player has all the cards in hand to decide independently about his future, beyond the rumors about Zinedine Zidane as a potential successor.

