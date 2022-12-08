The green-and-gold challenge Perisic and his companions to reach the semifinals of the World Cup: whoever wins will find Holland or Argentina

Bookmakers bet on Brazil: Tite’s team is the big favorite to win the World Cup. After winning 4-1 against South Korea, the green-and-gold find Croatia in the quarter-finals: the vice world champions survived the round of 16 against Japan, winning on penalties. Out of four matches in these World Cups, Perisic and his teammates have won only once, against Canada (4-1). So much so that the operators do not place high hopes on the victory of Zlatko Dalic’s national team.

Tip: 1st half Brazil + NoGoal — In six of their last eight World Cup matches, Croatia have conceded first, the only exceptions being the two 0-0 draws this year, against Belgium and Morocco. It’s hard to think that Dalic’s team can end the match without conceding goals, also seeing the great approach of Brazil against South Korea. Japan: the odds are 2.05 for GoldBet and Better, 2.00 for Sisal.

Brazil super favorite — It goes without saying that the odds for Brazil to win are low: 1.38 for StarCasinò Bet, 1.37 for NetBet, 1.36 for Sisal. But be careful: the green-gold have to deal with a taboo against European teams in the knockout stages of a World Cup. The last success in the 90 ‘remains in fact the one against Germany in the 2002 final: since then there have been five defeats, three of which in the quarter-finals (against France in 2006, the Netherlands in 2010 and Belgium in 2018 ). See also Arechi gets a makeover between turnstiles and lights - Sport

High odds for Croatia — A success of Croatia in the 90′ ​​(plus recovery) is in fact given at 9.50 by 888Sport and Betfair, at 9.20 by Better. Seven of the last eight matches played by the Slav national team in the knockout stages of World Cups or European Championships have ended in extra time: the only exception is the Russia 2018 final against France, a match Dalic’s men lost. On the other hand, however, Croatia have reached at least the semi-finals on the two previous occasions they passed the group stage, in 1998 and 2018. The X in regular time is given at 5.09 by NetBet, 5.00 by Sisal and Novibet.

