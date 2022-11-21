In Doha, United States ahead at the interval with a goal by the son of art. Page guesses the countermoves and the 1-1 draw arrives, placing the two national teams behind England

A noble surname and a prestigious signing: in Doha it ends 1-1 between the United States and Wales, thanks to goals from Weah and Bale. In group B commanded by England and closed by Iran, the US national team and the British Dragons move the standings, but they will have to win the qualification without this direct clash affecting the passage of the round.

Weah gol — Americans immediately sparkling and electric, Welsh compact and ready to strike at the first distraction: the plot of the match is clear, with Berhalter’s men drawing quick combinations with the Weah-Sargent-Pulisic offensive trio, supported by the dynamism of McKennie and Musah. Those in the red jersey are more staid, clinging to the totems Bale (who now plays in the American Mls) and Ramsey, but without a center forward. The United States quickly turned dangerous, with Rodon nearly scoring an own goal and Sargent picking up Hennessey’s rebound and hitting the post. And it rains yellow due to the intensity of the contrasts, at the expense of, among others, the “Italians” Dest and McKennie. Until, in the 36th minute, it’s time for the son of art: it is Timothy Weah who scores the 1-0 goal, with a flash that will have made father George proud. The assist is from Pulisic, very quick to combine with Sargent and brilliant in the through ball: he Usa ahead at the interval. See also Peloton plays the Amazon card to revive the pace of bicycles former queens of the pandemic

Dragoons on the attack — Page needs more weight in attack: James out and Moore in to start the second half. And it’s a whole different Wales, at least in attitude. Twenty minutes are needed, however, to call Turner to intervene: Davies with a diving header, the American goalkeeper saves himself for a corner. And on the corner Moore detached and almost equalized, confirming the increased dominance of the Dragons in the aerial game. By dint of pushing, the Welsh are rewarded. With a big hand from Zimmerman, who mows down Bale in the area with a meaningless drive. From the penalty spot, Gareth reminds everyone that you don’t win the Champions League as a protagonist by chance: flawless conversion and 1-1, a score that will never change again, amidst the proud chants of the Welshmen in the stands until the 101st minute.

November 21st – 10.02pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

