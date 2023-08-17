World Rugby appeals decision to clear England captain Owen Farrell following dangerous tackle

The case that has held the world of rugby in suspense for two days will experience a new episode. World Rugby announced Thursday, August 17, to appeal the cancellation of the red card received Saturday, August 12 by England captain Owen Farrell during his team’s victory against Wales.

This decision to clear the player, made Tuesday, August 15 by a disciplinary committee, caused an unusual wave of misunderstanding. Many players felt the move by the England fly-half was well deserving of a red card and suspension, while regretting what was seen as the privileged treatment given to the England player.

“Having reviewed the full written decision, World Rugby considers an appeal to be warranted.”, the world rugby governing body said in a statement. A rare step which is accompanied by the publication, just as unusual, of the full decision to launder the English opener.

The player risks a suspension again

An independent appeal committee will be appointed to decide the case as soon as possible. If the latter considers that the red card should be maintained, the master of the XV de la Rose will be suspended for several meetings – a number which will also be determined. A sword of Damocles for this key England player just over three weeks before his team’s first match in the Rugby World Cup, against Argentina, on September 9.

Because of this call, the XV of the Rose has delayed the announcement of the players who will play the preparation meeting for the World Cup, scheduled for Saturday August 19 against Ireland, also coached by Andy Farrell, the father of the English player.

Owen Farrell was sent off in the 19-17 win over Wales after a dangerous tackle on third line Taine Basham. The shoulder of the English fly-half had hit the head of the Welshman.

On the field, the referee of the meeting had first drawn a yellow card, while applying the new rule of the “bunker”. The latter allows a referee to review the images from an isolated place during the match and to transform, if necessary, this yellow card into a red card – synonymous with final expulsion. This was done, depriving Owen Farrell of the rest of the game and bringing him before the disciplinary committee for a possible suspension.

The latter, made up of a lawyer and two former players, all three Australians, felt that the referee should have taken into account the fact that the Welsh player had been deflected from his course at the last moment by an Englishman, making it impossible for Owen Farrell to avoid the dangerous tackle. According to the committee, this mitigating circumstance should have led Owen Farrell to only receive a yellow card.

