Closure with medal for Italy at the Meribel Courchevel ski world championships: he conquered her Alex Vinatzer, who won the bronze in slalom. The gold went to the Norwegian Kristoffersen, silver to the Greek Ginnis.

The race

Vinatzer in 1.39.88 won the bronze in the men’s special slalom, the final race of the World Championships. Gold to the Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen in 1.39.50 who recovered 15 positions in a tortuous second heat. Silver, first ski medal for his country, to the Greek AJ Ginnis in 1.39.70. For Italy it is the fourth medal at these world championships. For Italy there are then Tobias Kastlunger 15/o in 1.40.63 recovering positions on the first run, and Stefano Gross 18/o in 1.40.83. Even further back the Lombard Tommaso Sala who was good 9/o after the first heat but who, after a big mistake on the wall, finished 23/o in 1.41.13.

The next Alpine Skiing World Championships will be in 2025 in Saalbach, in Austria. Meanwhile, the world cup starts again in a week.

On Saturday and Sunday the girls will be in Crans Montana, Switzerland, for a downhill and a super-G with Sofia Goggia aiming for the downhill cup. The men, on the other hand, return to the USA, for the first time in Palisades Tahoe, California: giant Saturday and Sunday special.