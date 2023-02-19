Home News Who is Natalia de Castro, queen of the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023?
Who is Natalia de Castro, queen of the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023?

This passion has made her the winner of important dance competitions in countries like Mexico and Panama.

On the other hand, the young woman from the coast is a woman devoted to social causes, since for some time she has been part of the Fundación por ti joven Barranquilla, which is in charge of caring for and protecting animals and the environment in the most vulnerable areas of the city.

This was the coronation of Natalia de Castro at the Carnival of Barranquilla

Through social networks, Natalia shared behind the scenes of the day she was crowned the new queen of Carnival.

“Before starting this Carnival Sunday as it is, a summary of the most unforgettable night of my entire life, it was more than I ever dreamed of!” De Castro mentioned on her Instagram account where more than 209,000 users follow her.

In the images you can see the titanic work that he had to undertake so that everything went perfectly in this great celebration of the people of Barranquilla.

Immediately, the reactions and comments did not wait, as many showed their support for the new queen of the city, and wished her the best:

“Too exciting”, “How terrifying”, “Congratulations”, “What an incredible moment”, “Long live the queen”, were some of the opinions for the Barranquillera.

