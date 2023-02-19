Home Technology Google Pixel Buds Pro update is coming soon, and it is expected to directly support spatial audio
With a January update, Google brought native support for spatial audio to Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro phones. This adds a directional filter to the sound and simulates a surround sound experience when listening to music or watching content from supported apps. Now, the latest update to the Google Pixel Buds app brings a hidden menu called “Spatial Audio.”

According to 9to5Google, the menu includes switches to enable spatial audio and head tracking. There is also a built-in demo in the app’s settings for previewing the effect of enabling the feature. A disclaimer at the bottom of the menu reminding users that this feature only works with supported content.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless headset is expected to receive a firmware update in March to enable head tracking.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro true wireless noise-canceling headset has a custom audio chip, uses a beam-shaped microphone, and has a battery life of 11 hours (ANC battery life of 7 hours). Pixel Buds Pro supports easy switching between multiple devices. Counting the charging box, the headset can last up to 33 hours (20 hours with ANC on).

The body of the Google Pixel Buds Pro headset cancels the earhook design, and the whole is more concise and capable. It weighs 6.1 grams per ear, contains a custom 6-core audio chip, supports the Bluetooth 5.0 protocol, and supports transparency/active noise reduction/call noise reduction functions. Support IPX4 waterproof.

