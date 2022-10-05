Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, October 4th (Reporter Chen Di) On the 4th, in the final group match of the 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (finals) in Chengdu in 2022, the Chinese men’s and women’s teams won 3:0. The scores were victorious against Thailand and Malaysia respectively, and both of them successfully qualified for the group with four wins in all four games.

On October 4, Chinese team player Sun Yingsha was in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xu

The Thai men’s team has lost all three of their previous matches and is at the bottom of the group. The Chinese men’s team sent Lin Gaoyuan, Fan Zhendong and Liang Jingkun to face off this round. Although Lin Gaoyuan and Liang Jingkun had some ups and downs during the game, the Chinese team calmly defeated the opponent in three consecutive cities.

On October 4, Chinese team player Fan Zhendong (right) and Thailand team player Shayayu Tanchalong in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xu

In a focus game in Group B, the French team played against the previously unbeaten Indian team. In this game, the Lebrun brothers played bravely and swept the Indian players who had performed well before 3:0. In the end, the French team defeated the Indian team 3:0.

The Swedish team, which has strong players such as Moregard and Carlsen, did not encounter much challenge in the competition with the Polish team for the top spot in this group, and advanced to the knockout stage with 3:0 without bloodshed.

The match between the Chinese Hong Kong team and the Romanian team took more than three hours. The Romanian team player O. Ionescu took the lead and won the two generals of the Chinese Hong Kong team, Wu Boyan and Huang Zhenting, and led the team to defeat the strong opponent 3:2.

In the women’s competition, the last opponent of the Chinese women’s team was the Malaysian team, and Sun Yingsha, Wang Manyu, and Wang Yidi all won easily. In other games, Puerto Rico, which is in the same group as the Chinese team, beat the US team 3:2 after a hard fight and successfully qualified from the group. Zhang An of the US team scored two points, but failed to save the team’s defeat, and the US team was also out.

After the match that day, the group stage of this World Table Tennis Championships all ended.

