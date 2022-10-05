Home Technology The Datacolor Spyder Checkr Photo mini color calibration card is on sale, the suggested price is about NT$ 3,800
The Datacolor classic color card has recently launched a mini version, its size is only half the size of the traditional version, which makes it more convenient for users to go out or carry it. Players with related needs can be included in the recent purchase list!

Datacolor recently released a mini version of the Spyder Checkr Photo, which is half the size of the standard version, but is fully functional. Four interchangeable cards are included, in addition to retaining the classic 48-color design, 12-level grayscale for checking exposure and dynamic range is added, and the cards are all made of high-quality ultra-matte paper and ink, so It can provide extremely low reflectivity and can be used in various shooting situations. Users can seamlessly integrate with Adobe Lightroom Classic or Adobe Camera RAW through SpyderCheckr software, allowing you to be more handy in post-production editing. In addition, this product also provides a protective case design, so that you can feel more at ease when you go out and carry it. At present, the suggested price of the Spyder Checkr Photo Mini color correction card is 1,6940 yen, which is equivalent to about NT$ 3,800. If you have relevant needs, you can add it to the recent purchase list!

48 colors: medium saturation RGBCMY (6 colors), 18 standard colors, 6 skin tones, 3 whites, 3 blacks

24 grays: 0% (white) to 100% (black), with 5% and 95% increments every 10%, plus a particularly important extended 18% gray, for a total of 14 levels.

