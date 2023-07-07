Troubleshooting Photos Crashing in Threads: A Simple Solution

[Headline]: Solution for Instagram Threads App Crashing When Posting Photos

iOS 17 Beta Revealed as the Culprit

[Byline]: [Author’s Name]

[Date]: [Date of Publication]

[City]: [City Name]

[Country]: [Country Name]

[News Article]:

Instagram Threads, the popular messaging app, has been causing frustration among its users recently. Many have reported that the app crashes when trying to post photos. However, fear not, as a simple solution has been discovered to tackle this issue.

If you have joined the Threads craze and have experienced the app crashing every time you try to attach a photo to a post, you are not alone. Users have been describing the frustration of seeing numerous vivid posts with photos attached while encountering constant crashes. But what is causing this problem?

It has now been revealed that the culprit behind the photo attachment crashes in Threads is the iOS 17 beta. This beta version of Apple’s operating system was still in the testing phase when the Instagram team launched Threads. Unfortunately, they did not account for the possibility of compatibility issues with the new beta version.

So, what can users do to overcome this problem? The solution is as simple as “Copy” and “Paste”. By saving the desired photo in your album, you can then enter the text you want to post in Threads. Finally, paste the image from your album, and voila! Your post with the attached photo is now complete.

It is important to note that this simple workaround is only temporary. Users are eagerly awaiting an update from Instagram that will resolve this compatibility issue with iOS 17 beta. Until then, the “Copy” and “Paste” method can provide a quick fix.

In conclusion, if you are experiencing crashes when posting photos in Threads, it is likely due to the iOS 17 beta. By following the workaround of copying and pasting images from your album, you can still share your posts without encountering any crashes. Stay tuned for updates from Instagram regarding a permanent solution to this issue.

*Disclaimer: This news article is based on user reports and not an official statement from Instagram or Apple.

