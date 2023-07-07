First Playable 2023: where and when the Italian business event dedicated to video games will take place

First Playable 2023 is the reference business event for the video game sector in Italy. It reaches its fifth edition scheduled for 6 and 7 July in Florence inside the Nana Bianca innovation hub. The initiative was born with the aim of accelerating the growth and consolidation of the Italian video game industry. It is organized by IIDEA and Toscana Film Commission – Fondazione Sistema Toscanain collaboration with theICE Agency. For the first time this year, a representation of the Ministry of Culture.

First Playable 2023, how the event will take place

Thanks to the precious collaboration with the ICE Agency, which oversaw the participation of international business operators, they will be present this year in Florence 45 publisher and investors from 12 countries. Including UK, USA, Canada, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, France, Poland, Mexico, Japan, Germany and Italy.

Already registered for the event over 180 companies and freelance professionals in the production of Italian video games. They are all eager to present their prototypes to leading publishers and industry investors in the industry. Expected overall more than 500 operators in the sector for an edition that promises to be extremely stimulating for the sharing of ideas and opportunities for collaboration as well as a leading appointment for the promotion and growth of Made in Italy in the videogame sector.

First Playable Fund

Il Meet to Match

In fact, through the Meet to Match platform – matchmaking partner of the event – over 700 1:1 business meetings have already been scheduled. The occasion is perfect for networking and laying the foundations for future collaborations with the main players in the sector at an international level.

The fifth edition of First Playable will also be attended by three gaming accelerators important as Bologna Game Farm, Cinecittà Game Hub and Quickload to which is also added the Zagarolo Game House pre-acceleration program.

What you can participate in during First Playable 2023

The event will be enriched by 8 workshop who, from the stage of the Nana Bianca auditorium, will offer valuable technical insights on central issues for sector operators. Particularly significant moment will be the breakfast meet up in the company of Women in Games Italiaa non-profit organization that works to promote and support women in the video game industry, sponsored by the VIGAMUS Foundation.

Finally, the eagerly awaited prize-giving ceremony will take place on 6 July Italian Video Games Awards – live in Nana Bianca and broadcast in live streaming on the First Playable Twitch channel – during which the most significant talents and productions of the Italian videogame industry will be awarded.

First Playable Fifth Edition was made possible with the support of a number of partners including: Unreal Engine e Google, Diamond Partner; Acer, AWS for Games, LCA, Maga Animation Studio and Tik Tok – Silver Partner – e i Partner 34BigThings, Broken Arms Games e MixedBag.

READ ALSO: IIDEA will bring a forest to life for First Playable 2023 Xbox Series S offer – Gilded Hunter Take up the challenge with the Xbox Series S Bundle – Gilded Hunter which includes 9 in-game cosmetics and currency…Gilded Hunter pack for Fortnite: Become the feared and ruthless Saber Hunter with the Hunter Saber costume, wield…Rocket League Gilded Hunter Pack: Includes Fennec Car, Huntress Sticker, Orange Hexphase Power-Up, Wheels… 299,99 EUR -7% 279.00 EUR Buy on Amazon