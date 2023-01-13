On January 11, Malone returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On the same day, in the men’s singles qualifying match of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships Asian Qualifiers held in Doha, Qatar, Chinese player Ma Long defeated Japanese player Hayasuke Togami 4-2.

On January 11, Malone served in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 11, Ma Long was coached by coach Wang Hao (right) during the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 11, Hayasuke Togami served in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

On January 11, Hayasuke Togami returned the ball in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Niku)

