A webinar with the participation of various specialists and free neurological visits: these are the services that the Cannizzaro Hospital will offer on 31 January, on the occasion of the (H)Open Day on migraine promoted by the Onda Foundation (National Health Observatory of women and gender) and by the Bollini Rosa network. In fact, the conference room of building D will host the popular event “Migraine: tradition and innovation in the gender approach” which, in addition to face-to-face use, will be broadcast live on the institutional Facebook page (https://www .facebook.com/OspedaleCannizzaro) from 9 to 12 on Tuesday 31 January. After greetings from Dr. Salvatore Giuffrida, Extraordinary Commissioner, and Dr. Diana Cinà, Medical Director, the works will be introduced by Dr. Anna Maria Longhitano, Gender Medicine company contact person. Speeches by Dr will follow. Giuseppe Rapisarda, neurologist in charge of the headache clinic, on “Migraine: a female disease – Clinical overview and treatment”; by Dr. Antonella Di Stefano, director of the UOC of Pediatrics with pediatric PS “Migraine in paediatrics: there is no age for headaches”; by Dr. Maria Cristiana Quattrone, anesthetist responsible for the simple structure of Pain Therapy, on “Migraine and Pain Therapy”; by Dr. Elena Trovato, Onda company psychologist, on “When the body speaks: from psychic pain to physical pain”.

At the end of the interventions, users will have the possibility, even remotely, to propose questions and ask for clarifications from the experts. During the same day of 31 January (from 8.30 to 12.30 and from 14.30 to 19.00), it will be possible to undergo free neurological visits. Interested parties must book by calling 095 7263438 exclusively on 17 and 24 January, between 9:00 and 13:00; Subjects who have been suffering from headaches for at least six months will be admitted until the maximum number is reached. The Cannizzaro Company has joined the national initiative on migraine by sharing the objectives of the Onda campaign for correct information on the pathology, its clinical characteristics, its existential impact and the importance of a correct and timely diagnosis. It represents, in fact, the third most frequent pathology and the second most disabling; it affects about 12% of adults worldwide with a three times higher prevalence in women: six million Italians suffer from it, four of which are women. Hence the proposal of the Day in the field of Gender Medicine activities.