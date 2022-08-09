Rome, 9 August 2022 – Wrong traffic on the highway stop too long on emergency lane or surprised a throw objects – worse butts of cigarettes in the summer of record drought and of devastating fires – from the window. We are in the days of exodus and these three offenses on the highway are very expensive, as long as you don’t pay imprudence with life , own and others. Better to review the rules before setting off.

Wrong traffic on the motorway: the 3 reasons

It is certainly among the most dangerous behaviors ever and unfortunately growing, as the breaking latest news shows. But how is this possible? Traffic police identify three main reasons. The first factor is given by the conditions of alteration psychophysics of those who are driving, for alcohol or drugs. This is why we lose the sense of reality and we no longer have the perception of which is the right direction to go. This happens especially when exiting the service areas, especially if there is not a lot of traffic. But distraction can also cost you dearly, for example when you take the motorway without realizing that the carriageway is dedicated to both me who am entering and those who are exiting. So, thinking it is a one-way carriageway, instead of following it on my right, I take it on my left. The third element is the advanced age of the drivers.

The penalties are in the wrong direction on the motorway

The highway code punishes this very serious behavior Article 176 paragraph 1 let a and paragraphs 19 and 22. First of all, a reduced payment is not allowed, the sanction ranges from a minimum of 2,046 to a maximum of 8,186 euros (reduced payment is not allowed). If the fact occurs at night, the penalty rises and comes close to 11mila euro. In the first case, the vehicle is stopped for three months e the revocation of the driving license ; in the second case, if the infringement is repeated over the course of two years, there is the seizure of the vehicle for the next confiscation and the revocation of the driving license.

Prolonged stop in the hard shoulder

Article 176 itself punishes the prolonged stop on the emergency lane, which triggers one fine from 431 to 1,734 euros . But what is meant by a situation of necessity? Failure of the vehicle, the need to wait for help or the onset of illness. The fine – with removal of the vehicle – is applied if the stop is extended beyond 3 hours, considered sufficient time to resolve the emergency.

When the vehicle is broken, it is the recommendation of the Stradale, after calling the emergency numbers you have to get to safety, getting out of the car and moving away from it for 25-30 meters, with an attentive eye on the oncoming traffic.

Window papers or butts

And it costs very dear to be surprised at throw objects out of the window or worse cigarette butts , given the period. The Infrastructure decree of November 2021, which reformed – in a great silence – 40 articles of the highway code has in fact doubled the penalties: from a minimum of 216 to a maximum of 866 (previously the fines ranged between 108 and 433 euros).