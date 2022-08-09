At the commemoration in Piale di Villa San Giovanni (Reggio Calabria), for the 31 years since the killing of the high court of Cassation, Antonino Scopelliti, only the Calabria Region was missing, also absent with the institutional banner. At the ceremony near the stele of the judge, on the site of the mafia attack on 9 August 1991, the highest authorities of the province of Reggio Calabria were present, by the prefect Massimo Marianito the chief prosecutor of the republic Giovanni Bombardierithe deputy prosecutor Giuseppe Lombardo.

Thirty-one years without truth

“Thirty-one years is too long. I have always been convinced that everything has an expiration date. It stays there, on purpose somewhere waiting to be consumed. At some point it happens. It expires. And that’s it. I was thinking about it this morning while I imagined a message from share with the people who are close to us every year on this anniversary “. Like this Rosanna Scopelliti, daughter of the high magistrate of Cassation, participating in the commemoration ceremony at the site of the attack. “We are so used to memory – she added – that I would also abolish the ceremonial, everyone would know exactly where to go, what to say, how to do. I am the first in the constant struggle between emotion and rationality”. “This thing here, with all its handshakes and pats on the back, today – he said – as far as I’m concerned, finds its expiration date. I’m no longer available to live the script of the familiar ‘waiting’ for the star comet of truth. I will not collect handshakes that are not accompanied by a concrete commitment to truth “.

“I can’t bear it being an unsolved case”

“I’m sorry, but I cannot bear that the Scopelliti crime remains an unsolved case. I can no longer be satisfied with confidence in the time to come. I can no longer be asked to be patient. Because delayed justice – he pointed out – is what cuts the a true and lively relationship of trust between state and citizens: a crisis of justice which is therefore a crisis of the state, as Dad wrote in an article from 1975 “. “I say this with deep respect for the judiciary – reiterates rosanna scopelliti – and with unchanged esteem and gratitude to the Lombard prosecutor for having reopened the case. I understand that there are many emergencies, I understand that there are ‘hot’ and front-page cases . But I can assure you that restoring the truth and giving peace to the memory of a magistrate killed more than thirty years ago would be equally important to strengthen the relationship of trust I was talking about “.

No more handshakes

“There won’t be another year of handshakes. Not with me. Not with the community that loved Antonino Scopelliti. It’s a question of dignity. Everyone has their own. Everyone defends it. And no more steps backwards are allowed. was today more than ever – he concluded – he must know how to be strong and cohesive. Responsible institutions, living memory “. Among the police is the provincial commander of the carabinieri Marco Guerinithe provincial commander of the financial police Maurizio Cinturathe deputy commissioner Giammaria Sertoriothe maritime director of Calabria Giuseppe Sciarrone. The acting mayor of the metropolitan city, Carmelo Versace, the mayor of Villa San Giovanni, intervened for the institutions Giusi Caminitithe mayor of Campo Calabro Sandro Repacithe acting mayor of Reggio Calabria, Paolo Brunetti. There was also a strong presence of citizens of Campo Calabro, the birthplace of judge Antonino Scopelliti.