Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 5th Topic: Striding forward along the road of high-quality development——Looking at China‘s economic development from the perspective of the National Two Sessions

Xinhua News Agency reporter

In China in the spring of 2023, the pace of high-quality development is vigorous.

On the afternoon of March 5, when attending the deliberations of the Jiangsu delegation at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the primary task of high-quality development should be firmly grasped.

In Lanxing Village, Ligang Town, Helan County, Yinchuan City, Ningxia, farmers drive agricultural machinery to sow spring wheat (photo taken on March 3, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xulun

New orientation, new mission, new journey.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups across the country have firm confidence, united efforts, unswervingly follow the path of high-quality development, and promote China‘s economic ship to ride the wind and waves and make steady and long-term progress.

Seek progress while maintaining stability and strive to achieve overall improvement in economic operation

The manufacturing purchasing managers index returned to the expansion range in January and continued to rise in February; foreign investment in January increased by 14.5% year-on-year…

Since the beginning of the year, policies and measures have been intensively implemented, major projects have been pushed forward, spring plowing preparations have been carried out in an orderly manner, and the consumer market has steadily recovered…All regions and departments have solidly promoted economic operation with a spirit of hard work and a hard-working work style Overall improvement.

my country’s development has stood at a new and higher historical starting point, but it has also entered a period where strategic opportunities and risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing. effort.

High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Representatives said that the more complex the situation and the more severe the challenges, the more important it is to maintain strategic determination, strengthen confidence in victory, and better coordinate domestic and international situations, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and better coordinate development and security. , and strive to promote a steady economic recovery, promote high-quality development, and make a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

Make progress while maintaining stability, and strive to achieve an effective improvement in economic quality and a reasonable increase in quantity——

GDP growth of about 5%; new urban jobs of about 12 million; surveyed urban unemployment rate of about 5.5%; consumer price growth of about 3%; residents’ income growth and economic growth basically in sync; grain output maintained at 1 ．More than 3 trillion catties… The arrangement of the main expected development goals in 2023 not only requires “quantity”, but also highlights the pursuit of “quality”.

Consumers purchase New Year’s goods at the Yiwu Fruit Market in Zhejiang (photo taken on January 17, 2023). Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Gong Xianming)

“For a large developing country like China, high-quality development requires a certain growth rate. It is necessary to promote the overall improvement of economic operation as soon as possible.” said Liu Shangxi, president of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences.

The plan report pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made it clear that in order to reach the level of moderately developed countries by 2035, it must maintain reasonable economic growth for a long time on the basis of improving quality and efficiency, and continue to write a new chapter in the two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

An economic growth rate of about 5% is in line with the potential economic growth level of our country at the present stage, and it is a goal that can be achieved through hard work. Representative Huang Maoxing, vice president of the Fujian Academy of Social Sciences, said that this goal embodies the requirements of stabilizing growth, employment, and prices, and is conducive to boosting confidence, guiding expectations, expanding employment, improving people’s livelihood, and preventing and defusing hidden risks during development.

A proactive fiscal policy must be strengthened to improve efficiency, a prudent monetary policy must be precise and powerful, industrial policies must be developed and safe at the same time, science and technology policies must focus on self-reliance and self-improvement, and social policies must ensure the bottom line of people’s livelihood…Based on stability and progress, based on the current and In the long run, according to the arrangement of economic work this year, the five major policies will coordinate and cooperate to form a joint force to promote high-quality development.

This year’s deficit rate is planned to be 3%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points over the previous year. Member Zhang Lianqi, vice president of the China Taxation Society, said that increasing the deficit ratio is one of the important manifestations of the strengthening of the proactive fiscal policy. Expand the scale of fiscal expenditure, maintain the necessary expenditure intensity, and strive to promote the overall improvement of economic operation.

In the first quarter, 176 major projects started intensively, accelerated the construction of key industrial clusters, and accelerated the cultivation and construction of an international consumption center city…Since this year, Wuxi, Jiangsu has introduced a series of practical measures to accelerate development.

In 2022, Wuxi’s per capita GDP will rank among the top among large and medium-sized cities in the country. Representative Zhao Jianjun, Mayor of Wuxi City, said: “Pay close attention to high-quality development indicators such as per capita GDP, per capita disposable income, proportion of R&D investment, and ecological environment, and pursue high quality to further boost corporate confidence, stabilize social expectations, and release growth. potential.”

At the Xingshan Future Community Home Care Service Center in Fuxi Street, Deqing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, family doctors assist the elderly in the community to conduct cloud consultations (photographed on February 16, 2023). Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Xie Shangguo)

Focus on highlighting contradictions and strive to expand domestic demand——

“This is a trillion-dollar market.” Representative Zhang Xuewu, chairman of Yanjinpuzi Food Co., Ltd., said that the domestic casual snacks market has huge potential. The whole chain of supply and demand.

Insufficient aggregate demand is a prominent contradiction facing the current economic operation, and the domestic market still has huge potential.

In the plan report, two columns, “Policy measures to promote consumption in every possible way” and “Main measures to speed up the construction of new infrastructure”, attracted the attention of representatives and committee members.

Increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, support consumption such as housing improvement, new energy vehicles, and elderly care services, implement in-depth infrastructure network improvement projects in small and medium-sized cities in the central and western regions, and implement the 5G Sail Plan…Stabilizing investment and promoting consumption, a series of new measures have become an expansion An important starting point for domestic demand.

Member Wang Changlin, president of the China Academy of Macroeconomic Research, said that in the context of weakening external demand, efforts must be made to expand domestic demand, starting from three aspects: enhancing consumption capacity, improving consumption conditions, and innovating consumption scenarios, so that consumption can be restored as the main driving force for economic growth as soon as possible .

Local government special bonds are an important tool to effectively drive social investment. According to the government work report, it is planned to arrange 3.8 trillion yuan of local government special bonds this year.

“Last year, Hunan Province added 146.3 billion yuan in special bonds, leveraging a total investment of over 600 billion yuan.” Liu Wenjie, secretary of the party group and director of the Hunan Provincial Department of Finance, said that this year the province will anchor high-quality development and increase support for key projects Construction, to promote the formation of greater investment pull power.

Grasp the key, stabilize the main body, protect the people’s livelihood and keep the bottom line——

“For the current measures such as tax reduction and fee reduction, tax refund and tax deferment, the continuation of the continuation and the optimization of the optimization” “support for the development of small, medium and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households”… Regarding the bailout support policies for the majority of business entities, the representative committee highly focus on.

“In recent years, the company has experienced shocks such as fluctuations in aluminum prices and rising costs, but the scale of production and sales has increased year by year, which is inseparable from policy support such as tax incentives. Seeing so many policies that support the innovation and development of enterprises, high-quality development is more confident ” said Li Xiehua, President of Aluminum Corporation of China High-End Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Under the pressure of economic development, the risk pressure will also increase.

In the tax service hall of Minqing County, Fuzhou City, staff members introduce tax incentive policies to enterprise staff (photographed on February 13, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhou Yi

Promoting the stable development of the real estate industry, preventing and defusing local government debt risks, and stabilizing food production… Representatives said that a series of deployments focus on solving problems in progress with developmental methods, and achieve positive interaction with high-level security in high-quality development.

The happiness and well-being of the people is the ultimate goal of promoting high-quality development. Representative Wang Hui, Secretary of the Party Committee of Mudan Community, Santaizi Street, Huanggu District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, said that residents’ employment, community elderly care, and epidemic prevention and control are all “top priorities” for ordinary people. To stabilize confidence and unite people’s hearts, grassroots organizations must do their work carefully and well, so that people’s affairs are taken care of and asked about everything.

Overcoming difficulties and grasping the development initiative in building a new development pattern

As a socialist country with a large population and a large market scale moves towards modernization, it will inevitably have to bear various pressures and severe challenges that other countries have never encountered. Accelerating the construction of a new development pattern is the strategic basis for promoting high-quality development.

From the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the National Two Sessions, the direction of accelerating the construction of a new development pattern has become clearer, and the path has become clearer.

Based on ourselves, we will shape new kinetic energy and new advantages in accelerating technological self-reliance and building a modern industrial system——

According to member Tang Changhong, chief model designer of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the family of large domestic aircraft is growing. “Achieving high-level self-reliance and self-reliance in science and technology means that when the motherland needs it, it can be used and done. On the journey of building a great power, the pace of exploration and innovation will not stop.” He said.

Accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement is the only way to promote high-quality development. Whether we can build a strong modern socialist country in an all-round way as scheduled depends on the self-reliance and self-improvement of science and technology.

“We will cooperate with Shanghai Tenth People’s Hospital of Tongji University to set up a precision genomics testing center, and jointly carry out clinical scientific research transformation and cooperative operation.” Dai Lizhong, chairman of Shengxiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. said, “Perfect from the initial stage of basic research The entire chain from the “kilometer” to the “last mile” of market application is smooth, promoting in-depth cooperation between industry, academia and research.”

This is the scene of the delivery ceremony of the domestic large aircraft C919 to China Eastern Airlines, the world’s first user (photographed on December 9, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

To build a new development pattern, the key is to create a modern industrial system that is independent, controllable, safe, reliable, and highly competitive.

“The key core technology is the lifeline and the right to speak.” Representative Song Xiquan, chairman of Taihe New Materials Group Co., Ltd., has been deeply involved in the field of materials for decades.

From spandex, aramid to high-performance fibers, relying on technological innovation, Taihe New Materials has solidified its industrial foundation step by step, reversed the passive situation of “stuck neck” in some fields, and gained a firm foothold in the international market. “The company’s first luminous fiber has been put into production. This year, it plans to invest 1 billion yuan in research and development, and strive to achieve equal substitution with imported materials.” Song Xiquan said.

Unicom domestic and international, inspiring new impetus for development in a smooth national economic cycle——

Withstood the downward pressure, the total foreign trade import and export volume of Qinzhou, Guangxi last year exceeded 60 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 150.8%.

Wang Xiongchang, the mayor of Qinzhou City, said that the global economic growth is slowing down, and my country’s foreign trade growth is facing greater pressure. Relying on the early layout, the entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) and the new opportunities brought by the Western Land-Sea Corridor, Qinzhou is confident to face up to the difficulties, tap the potential and stimulate the momentum in the construction of a new development pattern.

At the automated container terminal of Qinzhou Port in Guangxi, unmanned vehicles are transferring containers (photographed on February 25, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Ailin

With a population of more than 1.4 billion and a middle-income group of more than 400 million and still growing rapidly, the development space of urban and rural areas has been continuously expanded and deepened, and the ultra-large-scale market has been promoted to continue to develop. Organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the deepening of supply-side structural reforms to provide strong support for the Chinese economy.

In the intelligent production workshop of Qingling Motors, 32 production lines are fully powered. “In 2023, the sales of complete vehicles and parts are expected to increase by 50% year-on-year, and exports will double.” Du Weidong, chairman of Qingling Motors (Group) Co., Ltd., said that China has a huge consumer market and rich application scenarios, which will promote the automobile industry. Chain upgrades, especially new technologies and products such as new energy, hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles provide strategic advantages.

There is a long way to go to build a new development pattern in an all-round way, and it depends on continuous practice and innovation.

Lin Xiaoming, Deputy Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Suzhou Industrial Park and Director of the Management Committee, said that the park will continue to optimize the business environment and industrial ecology, and release strong innovation momentum through opening up. “We will focus on integrated circuits, biomedicine, modern service industries and other fields, accelerate the construction of a global investment promotion network, promote the transformation of traditional manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing and green manufacturing, and upgrade from manufacturing to high-value links such as R&D, marketing and service centers.”

Promoting Chinese-style modernization with high-quality development

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly summarized the Chinese characteristics of Chinese-style modernization, profoundly revealed the scientific connotation of Chinese-style modernization, and pointed out a broad road for comprehensively building a socialist modernized country and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Achieving high-quality development is one of the essential requirements of Chinese-style modernization. Representatives said that in accordance with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, we must always grasp development, measure development, and promote development with the internal unity of innovation, coordination, greenness, openness, and sharing; we must better coordinate the effective improvement of quality and reasonable growth of quantity. Always adhere to quality first, benefit first, vigorously enhance quality awareness, regard quality as life, and pursue high quality.

This is the busy commercial vehicle production line of Qingling Motors (Group) Co., Ltd. (photographed on February 7, 2023).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Chan

The more severe and complex the development environment is, the more we must unswervingly deepen reform and opening up to promote high-quality development——

Ten years ago, the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone was established to activate high-quality development with the strong potential of reform and opening up.

Yuan Guohua, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee of the Lingang New Area of ​​China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, said that the Pilot Free Trade Zone should meet international high standards to promote institutional opening, and consciously be the pioneer of reform and opening up.

Part of the “Party and State Institutional Reform Plan” deliberated and approved by the Second Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be submitted to the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress for deliberation in accordance with legal procedures. This reform of the party and state institutions highlights key industries and fields, is relatively targeted, relatively intensive, involves a wide range of areas, and touches relatively deep interests, which will have an important impact on economic and social development.

According to the deployment of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, my country is building a high-level socialist market economic system and promoting high-level opening up. Accelerate the formation of a sustainable high-quality development system and mechanism, and promote quality change through efficiency change and dynamic change, which will lay a solid institutional foundation for high-quality development.

“Without reform and opening up, there would be no Shenzhen. Fully release the pioneering demonstration zone of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the reform dividend of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Shenzhen will continue to become a fertile ground for entrepreneurs to grow and continue to explore the way for socialism with Chinese characteristics.” Chairman of Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce , said Chen Zhilie, Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVOC High-tech Holdings Group.

Member Nan Cunhui, Chairman of Chint Group, said that how to get off to a good start on the new journey, the two sessions of the country will send important signals. “Private enterprises, especially manufacturing enterprises, are in a critical period of structural adjustment, quality improvement and efficiency improvement, and are also in a critical stage of changing from big to strong and climbing over hurdles. Effectively implementing the ‘two unwavering’ will bring high growth to private enterprises. Quality development has injected strong impetus.”

The more development is faced with multiple goals and multiple choices, the more we must insist on overall planning and coordination to promote high-quality development——

“The new development concept is a whole, and we must pay more attention to overall coordination and systematic promotion.” Yuan Fang, secretary of the Ma’anshan Municipal Party Committee of Anhui Province, said that thanks to the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, Ma’anshan has become a bridgehead connecting Shanghai, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, and emerging industries such as intelligent manufacturing The industry continues to grow and develop, urban space creation and quality improvement are promoted simultaneously, and the ecological environment continues to be optimized.

Economic growth, improvement of people’s livelihood, ecological environmental protection, social governance… There are thousands of needles and threads connected at the grassroots level.

This is the “Seagull Gate”, the sign of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone located in Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone, Shanghai (taken on June 21, 2022, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Fang Zhe

“The task is heavy and there are many goals. We must answer every ‘required question’ well, and continuously transform the development results into a quality of life that satisfies the people.” Representative Zhou Pengju, Mayor of Fuxin City, Liaoning Province, said that Fuxin will accelerate the transformation of economic development from old to new. Continue to optimize the business environment, continuously enhance the motivation for innovation and development, and unremittingly promote high-quality development.

The greater and more difficult the Chinese-style modernization undertaking is, the more we must steadily promote high-quality development——

“The strong leadership of the Party Central Committee is the fundamental guarantee for overcoming difficulties and obstacles on the road ahead.” Committee member Jiang Yan, deputy chief engineer of Shenyang Blower Group Co., Ltd., said that the equipment manufacturing industry is the backbone of the manufacturing industry, and we must devote ourselves to overcoming the “stuck neck” “Technical difficulties, master the core technology in your own hands.

Transportation construction, poverty alleviation, rural revitalization… In the past five years, Ran Hui, deputy to the National People’s Congress and Secretary of the Party Branch of Tianshanbao Village, Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, Chongqing City, has put forward 23 proposals, and has also witnessed earth-shaking changes in her hometown. “The new term will focus on the construction of harmonious and beautiful villages and the revitalization of industries, so that the people in their hometown can embark on a better and faster road to prosperity.”

The journey is long, and there is only struggle.

From leading the research and development of China‘s first deep-sea drilling rig to the development of “Manatee II”, the “Manatee” scientific research team of Hunan University of Science and Technology has continuously refreshed the drilling depth of the world‘s deep-sea submarine drilling rigs.

“Every place in the country that needs to catch up is the direction of our efforts.” Representative Wan Buyan, head of the “Manatee” scientific research team, said that we will bravely climb the peak of science and technology for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with the courage and tenacity of deep sea exploration , advancing towards a deeper and wider seabed.

The future is magnificent and the mission is urgent.

Doing a good job in economic and social development in 2023 has heavy tasks and great responsibilities. Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we must fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, work hard and forge ahead, and strive to complete the goals and tasks throughout the year. Make new and greater contributions to the great revival. (Reporters An Bei, Chen Gang, Zhang Xinxin, Shen Cheng, Ye Qian, Yang Yuhua)

Poster Design: Sun Yao