WTT Regular Challenge Zagreb station starts to shoot Hainan table tennis player Lin Shidong “has three roles”-News Center-Nanhai.com

Hainan Daily reporter Wang Ligang

WTT Regular Challenge Zagreb station will be held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia on June 26. A reporter from Hainan Daily learned from Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College that Lin Shidong, a young player of the Hainan Provincial Table Tennis Team, “has three roles” and will represent the national table tennis team in men’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Lin Shidong won his first WTT men’s singles championship in the WTT Regular Challenge Amman Station held in February this year, and at the same time won the runner-up in Goa, and his world ranking rose to 15th, with a very strong momentum.

In addition, Lin Shidong will compete in the mixed doubles competition with his old partner Kuai Man and the men’s doubles competition with Yuan Licen.

