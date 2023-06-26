Hundreds of super-flat 50MP dual cameras! Zhong has a large capacity of 8GB+128GB! Ulefone Note 16 Pro unboxing review! -ePrice.HK

There is a brand that we will introduce from time to time, and it may not be everyone’s favorite, but usually when it is mentioned, they will think of their rugged phones, and the price is very reasonable, this brand is Ulefone. However, in recent years, they feel that they have begun to switch to some normal, non-rugged entry-level cheap phones, such as the Note 16 Pro I tested recently, there are already 8GB+128GB phones in hundreds of products, and they are still available. With a 50-megapixel camera, how does it actually perform? This article is waiting for me to open the box and evaluate it with everyone!

Ulefone Note 16 Pro unboxing

Before unpacking, let’s talk about the appearance. The Ulefone Note 16 Pro in my hand has a blue body. The phone uses a 6.52-inch IPS screen. At first glance, the design is similar to that of an ordinary smartphone, but the chin is a little wider. , In this way, I don’t like it very much, but let’s say it like this, hundreds of small things are expected to be good-looking for you, so there is no big requirement for this. The frame is somewhat similar to that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it tends to be a little gluey. But in fact, this kind of frame, regardless of whether it is the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Ulefone Note 16 Pro, is prone to fingerprints. , one is safer to wear a condom, and the other is to wipe it more diligently. The design of the back of the phone is relatively smooth, similar to the feeling of frosting. Personally, I think it is not worth mentioning in terms of a few hundred mobile phones.

▲ Ulefone Note 16 Pro box.

▲ It is a licensed product from Hong Kong, and it is represented by Pengbo.

▲ On one side is written the specifications and selling points of the mobile phone, such as an octa-core processor (of course, the entry-level machine does not use U), 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM (attracted by the storage capacity of hundreds of mosquitoes), water droplet , 50MP dual cameras, 4400mAh large battery, etc., and supports the Android 13 operating system.

▲ When I opened the box, I saw the appearance of Ulefone Note 16 Pro, but it was covered by a plastic bag.

▲ Stick and tie the head on the mobile phone and talk about the selling points first.

▲ There are warranty card, fire cow, charging cable and a transparent rubber sleeve inside.

▲ Charging Fire Bull supports 10W fast charging.

▲ As soon as I turned it on, I thought it was for the elderly, and the “big characters” arrived~ Immediately go to “Vision Settings” (visual settings, etc., I changed it back to Traditional Chinese (Hong Kong) later), and adjust it to “big characters” “.

▲ Water droplet design, a very common design for entry-level phones nowadays.

▲ The chin is obviously thicker.

▲ The back of the machine is smooth and not easy to get fingerprints. I like it!

▲ There are dual cameras, and hundreds of mosquitoes have 50 million pixels, which is fine!

▲ There is Ulefone on the bottom of the back of the machine.

▲ The volume keys are obviously textured, making them easier to touch.

▲ The left side is the SIM card slot.

▲ At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack and a buried Type C slot.

▲ The side is more prone to fingerprints.

▲ However, if this design is worth $1000 to you, I think it will definitely be accepted!

Ulefone Note 16 Pro performance

In terms of specifications, Ulefone Note 16 Pro is equipped with a Unisoc T606 processor, built-in 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, and has a battery capacity of 4400mAh, which does not support fast charging technology. I have used the Nokia T10 with this processor, but it is just a tablet, but it feels quite smooth to use, not like an entry-level U. Of course, it may have Nokia’s software processing. It is well-tuned, so it makes the user feel better, but I have been using this Note 16 Pro, and I don’t feel obvious jamming (of course, no one asks you to carry such a phone to make calls), and I usually use it. I think the speed response is acceptable.

For the specific performance point, I will use AnTuTu evaluation and AndroBench 5 as usual to show the CPU, GPU performance, and ROM read and write speed in detail for everyone to see!

▲ The total score of AnTuTu is 222723 points. This score is higher than the 171833 points that I ran for Nokia T10 before. But in fact, this score is only for reference, because the biggest problem is that this AnTuTu run score Unexpectedly, the GPU test cannot be run, so the result is 0.

▲ AndroBench 5 shows the ROM read and write speed of the mobile phone, which belongs to the level of UFS 2.2.

Ulefone Note 16 Pro camera

Ulefone Note 16 Pro has dual cameras, but what surprised me is that it has 50 million pixels. Although high pixels do not mean anything, high pixels are not directly proportional to high quality, but a few hundred people play with high-pixel lenses, Count as a Gimmick. In addition to the 50-megapixel main lens, there is also a 2-megapixel macro lens. The camera is not a selling point. I just want to show you a few photos. The camera images captured by the Ulefone Note 16 Pro are for you to evaluate for yourself. Whether the “camera” used for ordinary snapshots is qualified or not.

To put it simply, I think you should not have any expectations for the Ulefone Note 16 Pro’s camera. When the environment is bright enough, the thumbnails are infinitely better, but when there is not enough light or at night, the thumbnails are fine. Not enough for you. In addition, the camera shutter will be a bit slower, especially when using the “ultra-clear shooting” (50 million pixels) mode, the focus accuracy and shutter speed may sometimes be a bit strange, and it will be quite slow. It does not refer to the speed of the load phase after pressing the shutter, but refers to the reaction speed after pressing the shutter.

summary

To make a long story short, Ulefone Note 16 Pro is priced at $899 in Hong Kong. I don’t think too much about a mobile phone worth a few hundred bucks. It’s a good looking camera, but it’s good in appearance, and it’s big, and it has 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, and a 4400mAh battery, so it’s a bit Gimmick. I don’t know if you want to watch this mobile phone again?

