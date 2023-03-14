Hainan Daily reporter Wang Ligang

The World Table Tennis Professional League (WTT) Singapore Grand Slam 2023 men’s singles top 32 duel will be held on the 14th. The 18-year-old Lin Shidong of the Hainan Provincial Table Tennis Team will face the national table tennis team captain Ma Long. The winner of this match will enter the competition. Round of 16.

Ma Long said that Lin Shidong has performed very well in recent competitions and is also a rising star of the Chinese team. Although Lin Shidong is young, he cannot use age to define the opponent’s level.

The level of WTT Singapore Grand Slam is high. The singles champion of this competition will receive a prize of 100,000 US dollars and 2,000 world ranking points. The first and third places will win $60,000 and $30,000, respectively.











