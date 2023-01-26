Original title: Xavi: We hope to improve efficiency Dembele is one of the best in the world at the same position

Live broadcast, January 26. In the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey in the early hours of this morning, Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 and advanced to the semi-finals. After the game, Barcelona coach Harvey expressed the hope that the team would improve efficiency.

About Dembele

Xavi: “The only thing we gave Dembele was confidence. I believed in him a lot. I always thought he could create a lot for us. I saw the situation with the wingers in this game. They had difficulties. We What needs to change is the decision at the last minute and I’m happy for him because he scored the winner and I think he enjoyed that and he turned it around.”

“We try to guide Dembele and let him make the best decisions on the pitch. I see a lot of talent in him and he is still one of the best players in his position. At Barcelona you have to have The ability to change your mindset and believe in yourself, and I think at this stage, he’s doing that successfully and I’m happy with him.”

About this game

Xavi: “In the end the game was a bit complicated for us, Ter Stegen’s save saved us. This is football, we have to learn from it, we can’t end the game like this. In 11 against 11 At the time, we controlled the game and before this game, Real Sociedad had won nine games in a row. Our feeling was very positive, we played at the level we wanted to play, but we wanted to be more efficient and we wanted to finish the game early. “

About Pedri

Harvey: “In principle, Pedri has only some bruises. His condition is not serious. In theory, he can play this weekend.”

About Busquets

Xavi: “Busquets gave us an incredible sense of security, here is Barcelona, ​​everything is underrated. With the ball, he is impeccable, he did not lose a single confrontation, he A very good player. Like I said, what you do at this club is usually underrated, but Busquets is at a very high level.”

About the team lineup

Xavi: “We didn’t have the typical starting 11 and in the end today we had to attack one way and defend another. We repeated the starting lineup we had in the Spanish Super Cup because I think that lineup was very good. Brilliant, but here, all of our players fit into this team.”

About the team’s defense

Xavi: “A lot of times I think people are talking about our offense, but very little about our defense. I think the players on our defensive line are at an amazing level. Ter Stegen is at a very good level. With Christensen, Araujo, et cetera, we’re a very good offensive team, but we do have high-level players in the backcourt as well.”

About Rafinha

Xavi: “Rafinha is a very important player, even more so when we play every three or four days. When we have a dense schedule, it is the most important to have a deep squad. Rafinha is very important to us.”

