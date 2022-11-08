Home Sports Xavi:Barcelona draws Manchester United with poor luck and encounters the most troublesome opponent again – yqqlm
Sports

Xavi:Barcelona draws Manchester United with poor luck and encounters the most troublesome opponent again – yqqlm

by admin
Xavi:Barcelona draws Manchester United with poor luck and encounters the most troublesome opponent again – yqqlm

Original title: Xavi:Barcelona draws Manchester United unlucky again to encounter the most troublesome opponent

On November 8th, Beijing time, at the pre-match press conference between Barcelona and Osasuna, Barcelona coach Xavi talked about the draw for the Europa League knockout rounds. Xavi said that Barcelona was unlucky to draw Manchester United and once again encountered the most difficult opponent.

When asked what he thought of Manchester United being drawn in the Europa League knockout play-offs, Xavi said: “We have the most troublesome opponent again and Manchester United are the strongest opponent that can be drawn. Ten Hag has been very good coach this season. Good, they have a lot of good players. In any case, this is the toughest opponent we can play against.”

It is worth mentioning that in the previous Champions League group stage, Barcelona was in the same group as Bayern, Inter Milan, and Bilsen Victory. This group was considered to be the “death group” when the draw results were released at that time. In the end, Bayern and Inter Milan successfully broke through, and Barcelona ranked third in the group to enter the Europa League.

Some media asked, if Manchester United are eliminated, Barcelona is the most popular to win the Europa League. Harvey replied: “Whether it is popular or not belongs to the media public opinion, what we have to do is to go all out on the court and strive to win.”

(Editor: Ronaldinho)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Zhejiang sports lottery men’s volleyball team is about...

Cremonese-Milan, Kjaer: “Two points lost. Thiaw? An excellent...

Barcelona, ​​Pedri and Raphinha overturn Osasuna. Piqué, goodbye...

Ilary Blasi, the truth about Edmondo Israilovici: ‘We...

Bundesliga: Bayern Monaco-Werder Brema 6-1. Cade il Dortmund

Zanetti: “The penalty against Napoli? I prefer not...

Swimming, Barelli suspended for two years, has been...

[Chinese Super League]Liang Xueming made a great contribution...

Dolomiti Bellunesi, Virvilas goalkeeper with Lithuania Under 21

The Europe of bicycles is growing: it is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy