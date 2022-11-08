Original title: Xavi:Barcelona draws Manchester United unlucky again to encounter the most troublesome opponent

On November 8th, Beijing time, at the pre-match press conference between Barcelona and Osasuna, Barcelona coach Xavi talked about the draw for the Europa League knockout rounds. Xavi said that Barcelona was unlucky to draw Manchester United and once again encountered the most difficult opponent.

When asked what he thought of Manchester United being drawn in the Europa League knockout play-offs, Xavi said: “We have the most troublesome opponent again and Manchester United are the strongest opponent that can be drawn. Ten Hag has been very good coach this season. Good, they have a lot of good players. In any case, this is the toughest opponent we can play against.”

It is worth mentioning that in the previous Champions League group stage, Barcelona was in the same group as Bayern, Inter Milan, and Bilsen Victory. This group was considered to be the “death group” when the draw results were released at that time. In the end, Bayern and Inter Milan successfully broke through, and Barcelona ranked third in the group to enter the Europa League.

Some media asked, if Manchester United are eliminated, Barcelona is the most popular to win the Europa League. Harvey replied: “Whether it is popular or not belongs to the media public opinion, what we have to do is to go all out on the court and strive to win.”

