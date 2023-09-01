Xi’an to Host Men’s Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament in September

Men’s Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament will start in Xi’an at the end of September

The Xi’an Station of the 2023 Men’s Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held from September 30 to October 8 at the Qujiang Sports Center in Xi’an, Shaanxi, according to a press release from the tournament organizers. This event will serve as the host volleyball Olympic qualifying tournament.

A total of 24 teams will be participating in the 2023 Men’s Volleyball Olympic Qualification Tournament, which will be divided into three groups for competition. The Chinese Men’s Volleyball Team will be placed in Group C and will compete in Xi’an. The competition format will be a single round-robin system, with the top two teams from each group directly qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

In the same group as the Chinese men’s volleyball team, there will be teams from Poland, Argentina, the Netherlands, Canada, Mexico, Belgium, and Bulgaria. The schedule reveals that the Chinese men’s volleyball team will play against Bulgaria on September 30, Belgium on October 1, Mexico on October 3, and Canada on October 4. Following these matches, they will face the Netherlands, Argentina, and Poland consecutively.

The organizing committee’s spokesperson stated, “Currently, the preparations for the event are progressing in an orderly manner. The organizing committee is committed to meeting the high-level requirements for running the event and will ensure a seamless experience in venue, transportation, medical care, security, logistics, and other service guarantees.”

Fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the Men’s Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Xi’an, which will showcase the skills and determination of some of the world‘s top volleyball teams. The tournament promises to be a thrilling competition as teams vie for a chance to secure their spot in the Paris Olympics.