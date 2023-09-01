Tencent Announces Winter 2024 Launch for Second Season of ‘League of Legends Battle of Two Cities’

League of Legends Battle of Two Cities will be returning for a second season in 2024, according to an announcement made by Tencent at the Tencent Video V Vision Conference on September 1st. The news comes after the massive success of Riot Games’ first animated series, League of Legends: Battle of Two Cities.

Since its launch at the end of 2021, the show has garnered immense popularity and positive reviews. It achieved the impressive feat of becoming Netflix’s global number one show in November 2021 and remained in the top ten lists in 52 countries and regions worldwide for three consecutive weeks. Additionally, the series received critical acclaim, with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

League of Legends: Battle of Two Cities also made waves in the awards circuit, winning nine awards at the 49th Annie Awards for Animation and four awards at the 74th Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It became the most nominated and winning TV show of the year.

Earlier this year, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent disclosed in an interview with Guan Zeyuan, a professional league commentator of League of Legends, that the second season of the animated series would not premiere in 2023. However, fans can now look forward to its arrival in the winter of 2024.

Furthermore, Fist Games, the creator of League of Legends, announced an investment in Fortiche, the production company behind Battle of Two Cities. Fortiche has been an essential partner throughout the development process and continues to collaborate with Riot Games on Season 2 of the series, as well as undisclosed projects.

It is important to note that the content posted on this website is intended to convey information clearly and does not necessarily reflect the views of the website. The original author retains the copyright to the content, and the website takes no responsibility for its authenticity or agreement with the author’s views. If the content infringes upon the legal rights of any third party, readers are encouraged to contact ts@hxnews.com for prompt resolution and processing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

