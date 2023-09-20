XTERRA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Winning a place at the XTERRA World Championship, one of the toughest sporting events in the world, is every cross triathlete’s dream. But for some it is not just the conclusion of a long journey of training and effort. “Live more” is the motto of the XTERRA community and for some of the 800 competing athletes from all over the world it has added value. For them it will be the emotional finale of a story that talks about rebirth, courage, resilience. On the shores of Lake Molveno on September 23rd there will be many men and women who “made it”, to win that bib and to demonstrate that, often, the limits are only mental.

Stefano Ruaro is a 58 year old entrepreneur from Vicenza, father and husband, a lifelong athlete. Even when, in the middle of the pandemic, he received the diagnosis that changed his life. Today he is the first Italian suffering from Parkinson’s disease to complete an Ironman. Stefano’s is the story of a personal challenge won thanks to incredible willpower and great teamwork with his trainers, friends, family and coaches. It all started from a meeting: «luck would have it that, also thanks to a person suffering from Parkinson’s like me, I managed to find the strength to react and I founded IndomiTri, an inclusive group that aims to help everyone through sport those people who are suffering due to various difficulties, especially physical.” He arrives at the XTERRA World Championship after having won a splendid slot in the Scanno stage, considered one of the toughest on the European circuit. A success which is yet another confirmation, if any were needed, that physical limits are overcome with the head even before training. «XTERRA is a particular challenge. A further challenge against my illness because it tests my sense of balance, which the illness is somehow undermining. Riding on dirt is not easy, but I feel quite comfortable. These are the World Championships and what’s more, as a further reason for satisfaction, there is the fact that my son Pietro, who has qualified, will also participate in this same race!