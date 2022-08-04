Original title: Xue Fei beat Persson 3-1 at WTT Tunis

On the afternoon of August 4th, Beijing time, the competition of the WTT World Table Tennis Major League Regular Challenge Tournament in Tunisia continued. In the just-concluded second round of men’s singles, Chinese straight bar player Xue Fei defeated Sweden’s Persson 3-1 (11-2, 6-11, 11-8 and 11-8) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Before this match, Xue Fei had just won the men’s doubles match together with Zhao Zihao. In the first game, Xue Fei led 2-0 and 3-1. In the middle game, he fought more and more bravely, scoring 9 points in a row to get the game point. In the end, he succeeded in consecutive heavy dunks, 11-2 first.

The 3-1 lead in the second game became Persson. In the middle game, the two sides attacked and defended each other. Xue Fei made a few mistakes and was once led by his opponent 8-2 by 6 points. At the end of the game, Xue Fei was 4-10 behind and chased two points in a row, but in the end, a backhand came back, and the opponent was 6-11 to tie the game.

At the beginning of the third game, Xue Fei still could not get rid of the passive situation, and was prevailed by his opponent 5-1. In the mid-game stage, the two sides had each other’s offense and defense, and Xue Fei tenaciously equalized the score. The situation was stalemate next, and Persson called a timeout at 8-7 in the last game. Xue Fei equalized the score again after the suspension came back. Since then, China‘s candy bar will show its backhand power and win 11-8.

At the start of the fourth game, the Swedes took the initiative slightly. Xue Fei, who was two points behind in the middle game, used his opponent’s mistakes to tie the score again. Next, the two sides had each other’s offense and defense. After 6 draws, Xue Fei seized the fighter to score consecutively, and 10-6 won four match points. Then he called a timeout immediately after his serve missed. This time, Xue Fei withstood the pressure when he came back from the suspension, and with the backhand twisting and pulling the straight line succeeded, 11-8 sealed the victory.

In the men’s singles quarter-finals, Xue Fei will face Frenchman Alex Lebrun, who had just beaten Japanese star Chikazu Haramoto in straight sets.

