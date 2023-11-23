Yasiel Puig SIGNED with Ronald Acuña Jr.’s team.

Yasiel Puig Signs with Sharks of La Guaira in Venezuela

After a series of unexpected events, Cuban baseball player Yasiel Puig has found a new home with Sharks of La Guaira in Venezuela. The slugger, who had initially planned to play for Orange Trees of Hermosillo in the Mexican Pacific League, will now join Ronald Acuña Jr. in Venezuela as he seeks to relaunch his international career.

Puig, 32, had been in a special work plan to revive his career and had previously participated with Eastern Stars in LIDOM and had plans to play in Mexico. However, negotiations in Venezuela took a new turn, leading him to sign with the Sharks of La Guaira.

The talented outfielder and designated hitter is expected to bring his skills to the Venezuelan team, where he will have the opportunity to play alongside the MVP. This move comes as Puig aims to return to Major League baseball or reach an agreement with an Asian organization.

The rumors of Puig’s approach to Sharks of La Guaira were initially sparked by social media posts and were later confirmed by a source close to Swing Completo. The news of his signing has created buzz among baseball fans, with many eager to see what impact the slugger will have on the team.

As Puig prepares to make his debut with the Sharks of La Guaira, the baseball world is watching closely to see how this move will shape the future of his career. Fans are hopeful that this new opportunity will be the catalyst for Puig’s return to the top levels of baseball.