FCB hoped for a game that would send them in the right direction. But the cup semi-final shows what the Young Boys do better. Would FCB really be a lot further if coach Alex Frei hadn’t been fired?

The only FCB player from their own offspring: Taulant Xhaka as a witness to the YB celebrations in the cup semifinals. Georgios Kefalas / Keystone

In the final phase, a header from YB player Christian Fassnacht hit the crossbar twice, and then Filip Ugrinic also headed the post – crossbar, crossbar, post within five seconds. So much for the record, if after the cup semi-final against YB someone thought FC Basel had been unlucky.