by palermotoday.it – ​​14 seconds ago

When you sell out for the first time, you don’t leave, but double. Thus the two comedians of the Palermo scene who are more different – ​​bald apart – you can’t and who seem to have come out…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“We want to make a show”, Claudione and Danielino at the Teatro Convento Cabaret appeared 14 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».