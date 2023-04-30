«You have a big heart, teach the world how to rejoice properly»- breaking latest news

Of Alessandro Vinci

The Azzurri are one step away from the Scudetto, but the former captain warns: «Salernitana will not be the sacrificial victim». The WhatsApp group with the other old blue glories: «There are 170 of us, the most active is Pampa Sosa»

Francesco Montervino the third scudetto of Napoli also feels a little his. On the other hand, 165 appearances spread over seven seasons – from 2002/2003 to 2008/2009 – and stages of all prestige – from Serie C1 to the UEFA Cup – are not forgotten. All the more so if one was among the first to believe in Aurelio De Laurentiis’ sports project to the point of being, together with Cataldo Montesanto, the only player in the old association chaired by Salvatore Naldi to (re) espouse the Neapolitan cause following the bankruptcy of summer 2004. Intervened on Saturday live on Instagram on the account of Corriere della Sera, the former blue captain and current sporting director of Casarano then expressed all his trepidation for the imminent achievement of a goal that the Campania capital has been waiting for since 1990. «In reality, I often say that Napoli have already won their third championship on 10 June 2007, when we obtained promotion to Serie A – specified the 1978 native of Taranto -. Sure, maybe I like to think so because I was part of that team, but over the years in Italy I’ve seen championships celebrated with much less popular participation. That day there were about 200,000 people in the square, the city was out of its mind: we returned from Genoa around 9.30 pm but we managed to leave the airport only after midnight. Then from the bus we witnessed the same scenes seen a few days ago on the team’s return from the victory against Juventus. So I dare not think what will happen tomorrow (today, ndr) or next week, when the real party». See also Not even the cabal after the stops is clear: three wins, as many draws and defeats

A success that has deep roots.



«It is the result of a 19-year construction. Of course, what my teammates and I completed at the time was an important process, but with this I absolutely don’t want to diminish the incredible work of Spalletti’s men, a coach with an out of the ordinary idea of ​​football and for whom I also had the good fortune to play in Ancona in 2002: the first protagonists can only be them».

And to think that after the sales of Mertens, Insigne and Koulibaly, skepticism reigned this summer.



“I confess that when De Laurentiis announced on 30 May last year that he would do everything to bring the Scudetto back to Naples, having had him as president, I too thought: ‘He continues to be the fool he once was.’ Instead, he must be acknowledged for having assembled a battleship of hungry and extraordinary players together with sporting director Giuntoli. By tearing up the championship in this way – something no one would have ever thought possible at the beginning of the season – they did something beyond any logic. Even more so if we consider that in the three European cups as many as five out of twelve semi-finalists come from Serie A, demonstrating the extremely high level of competitiveness that characterized it this year. Hat».

By the way: what went wrong in the double-header against Milan in the Champions League?



«Napoli played better and created more, but in the economy of the 180 minutes I honestly had the feeling that the Rossoneri were more ready and used to a certain type of competition. Then of course, football is made up of events and episodes: without the disqualifications of Kim and Anguissa and with Osimhen in one hundred percent condition we would probably be talking about something else, but I think this too is part of a gradual growth path in sight the construction of a technical project that lasts over time. It would have been unthinkable to win both the Scudetto and the Champions League on the first attempt, so there’s no need to worry too much about not qualifying.” See also Venice Marathon: De Benedet the best from Belluno

However, this summer it will be very difficult to decline the inevitable offers freak for the spearheads of the rose, Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia above all.



«The figures available to the European superpowers have nothing to do with those circulating on the Italian market, so I have already estimated that at least one or two valuable pieces can leave. However, we fans must understand that there are operations that cannot fail to be carried out and recognize that the club also deserves confidence in recruiting replacements who are up to the potential starters. On the other hand, he has already shown that he can do amazing things this year, so I wouldn’t worry excessively».

What match will it be today against Salernitana?



«Very inconvenient for Napoli because they will be facing a strong team, well built and which is also reaching an international dimension at the corporate level after the arrival of Paulo Sousa. Moreover, in Salerno it is a very heartfelt derby, therefore the Maradona grenade will be anything but a sacrificial victim: they will sell their skin dearly. As for the future, with such a passionate fan base and an ambitious and far-sighted ownership like Iervolino’s, I believe that in the next few years the club can establish itself permanently on the left side of the table».

And you, as former Azzurri, how are you experiencing this tricolor wait?



«A couple of months ago a WhatsApp group was born in which we are about 170: from those who played with Maradona to the members of Sarri’s Napoli. Since we are all loyal to the team, we are over the moon: for example, I can imagine what triggered the goal last Sunday in chat on the edge of Raspadori in Turin. There is great participation and the connection between us is constant and continuous. Perhaps the most active of all is Pampa Sosa, who on April 30, 2006 was the last to wear Diego’s 10 at San Paolo: I posted a photo in which I carry it on my shoulders together with Hamsik to celebrate the occasion ». See also First referee woman in the top flight Rocchi: "She deserves it"

Your message to the fans on the subject of celebrations?



«The Neapolitan people have a big heart and can teach the whole world to rejoice. In that city happiness, sympathy and good humor are life, they are inherent in it. It will be a beautiful moment, so let’s teach those who are a little sadder to smile and rejoice, if ever there is a need. So let’s do it honestly and respectably, without creating disorder and without smearing the city. In this way we will make everyone understand, especially the less fortunate, that a laugh can really help”.