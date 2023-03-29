The transfer of the youth striker Potocnik was about a year ago, but now 1. FC Köln face severe penalties. Fifa has imposed a heavy sanction on the club. Is the last resort going to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport?

A flag of 1. FC Köln blows in the wind. The Bundesliga soccer club is now in trouble because of the transfer of a youth player

DAccording to a media report, the world football association Fifa has imposed a transfer ban on Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln. As the “Bild” reported on Wednesday, the Rhinelanders are not allowed to sign any players in the next two transfer periods. The club has not yet commented on the report.

The background to the harsh penalty is the circumstances surrounding the signing of U19 striker Jaka Cuber Potocnik. The Cologne team had signed the 17-year-old last year and thus caused trouble. Although it was not a transfer for the professional team, according to “Bild” the ban should still affect the whole club.

Appeal to Cas?

According to the verdict, Cologne must also pay 54,000 euros to Potocnik’s former Slovenian club Olimpija Ljubljana. Young hope Potocnik will also be banned for four months with immediate effect.

The player terminated his U17 contract in Ljubljana early on January 30, 2022, so FC didn’t have to pay a fee. Just one day later he is said to have signed in the Rhineland. The Slovenians claimed that Cologne instigated the then 16-year-old Potocnik to switch and defended themselves at FIFA. Originally, the club even wanted a transfer fee of 2.5 million euros and around 70,000 euros in damages.

Cologne can appeal against the judgment within 21 days at the International Sports Court Cas and is currently examining appropriate steps, according to “Bild”.