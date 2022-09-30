Original title: Yuan Sijun, Lv Haotian advance to quarter-finals of British Open snooker

Xinhua News Agency, London, September 29 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Chinese players Yuan Sijun and Lu Haotian both advanced to the quarter-finals of the British Open snooker in Milton Keynes on the 29th. Famous players Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong stopped in the third round.

The British Open has two rounds in a row. In the third round of the competition, Zhao Xintong, who is now No. 7 in the world, lost to Thailand’s Nopon Sankan 1:4, and Yan Bingtao, No. 15 in the world, lost to Brown 3:4 after a tug of war. Ding Junhui, who has fallen out of the top 30 in the world, lost to Robbie Williams 2:4.

However, Yuan Sijun and Lu Haotian passed the third round and continued on. First, Lv Haotian 4:1 Lex Stevens advanced to the quarter-finals, and then the 22-year-old Yuan Sijun went through a hard fight and eliminated Hamilton 4:3, and also took a place in the quarter-finals.

In addition, Selby, who eliminated Chinese player Cao Yupeng in the third round, beat Lisowski 4:1. In the game, four-time world champion Selby scored his fourth career single stroke of 147 points. Selby will next take on Mark Allen, who beat Trump 4-3.

The 25-year-old Lu Haotian will face Robbie Williams, who is 10 years older than him, in the quarter-finals. Yuan Sijun will face 42-year-old Ryan Day.