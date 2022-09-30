Home Sports Yuan Sijun, Lv Haotian advance to quarter-finals of British Open snooker – Sports – CGTN
Sports

Yuan Sijun, Lv Haotian advance to quarter-finals of British Open snooker – Sports – CGTN

by admin
Yuan Sijun, Lv Haotian advance to quarter-finals of British Open snooker – Sports – CGTN

Original title: Yuan Sijun, Lv Haotian advance to quarter-finals of British Open snooker

Xinhua News Agency, London, September 29 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Chinese players Yuan Sijun and Lu Haotian both advanced to the quarter-finals of the British Open snooker in Milton Keynes on the 29th. Famous players Ding Junhui, Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong stopped in the third round.

The British Open has two rounds in a row. In the third round of the competition, Zhao Xintong, who is now No. 7 in the world, lost to Thailand’s Nopon Sankan 1:4, and Yan Bingtao, No. 15 in the world, lost to Brown 3:4 after a tug of war. Ding Junhui, who has fallen out of the top 30 in the world, lost to Robbie Williams 2:4.

However, Yuan Sijun and Lu Haotian passed the third round and continued on. First, Lv Haotian 4:1 Lex Stevens advanced to the quarter-finals, and then the 22-year-old Yuan Sijun went through a hard fight and eliminated Hamilton 4:3, and also took a place in the quarter-finals.

In addition, Selby, who eliminated Chinese player Cao Yupeng in the third round, beat Lisowski 4:1. In the game, four-time world champion Selby scored his fourth career single stroke of 147 points. Selby will next take on Mark Allen, who beat Trump 4-3.

The 25-year-old Lu Haotian will face Robbie Williams, who is 10 years older than him, in the quarter-finals. Yuan Sijun will face 42-year-old Ryan Day.

See also  Snooker ranking: Brecher returns to the top 16 Zhao Xintong 9th Ding Junhui 29_This season_Points_Selby

You may also like

MotoGP Free2 Thailand, four Ducati in front: Zarco...

Gigi De Agostini speaks: “Stops are always a...

Press and play VS close play, two generations...

Marco Dolfin, surgeon with exoskeleton and Paralympic athlete:...

F1 GP Singapore live: free practice from Marina...

Pordenone, reinforcement in sight Near the former Vicenza...

MotoGP comes the Indian GP in 2023

Officina Gazzetta Motori: Fiat 500L, how to change...

Han Xu’s efficient 13+9 offense and defense are...

Juve, Allegri-Bonucci, championship pact: Juve, take the great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy