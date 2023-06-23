Home » Yunnan University Women’s Football Super League kicks off in October
Yunnan University Women’s Football Super League kicks off in October

On June 21, the Yunnan University Women’s Football Development League was established in Kunming, and announced that starting from October this year, the Yunnan University Women’s Football Super League will officially start.

The Women’s Football Development League of Yunnan Colleges and Universities was jointly established by 12 colleges and universities in the province. The members of the first league council include Yunnan University, Yunnan Normal University, Yunnan Agricultural University, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Yunnan University of Finance and Economics, Kunming Medical University, Yunnan University for Nationalities, Kunming College, Kunming City College, Yunnan Business College, Yunnan College of Economics and Management, and Wenhua College of Yunnan Arts College. Among them, Kunming City University was elected as the first chairman unit.

After the establishment of the league, it will persist in carrying forward the spirit of “Sounding Roses” in women’s football, integrate football resources in colleges and universities, establish a “one-stop” training mechanism for women’s football reserve talents in universities, middle schools and primary schools, and create a Yunnan-style women’s football league system and football culture on campus. The revival of Chinese women’s football contributes to the strength of women’s football in Yunnan campuses. At the launching ceremony, the members of the League Council signed the Yunnan Higher School Women’s Football Development Alliance Agreement. The members of the alliance will increase investment in school football fields, teachers, training, competitions and equipment, and carry out women’s football training for primary and secondary schools in the province. We will work together to build the women’s football league with “pairing and helping each other”.

It is reported that the Yunnan University Women’s Football Super League will adopt a home and away system. The 12 teams will be divided into two groups to fight against each other. (Reported by reporter Yang Min)

