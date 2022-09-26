At the Trento Festival the former viola applied for a managerial role in Fiorentina. Here’s why it worked and why not
And so, among the thousands of themes and thoughts of the Trento Festival, Batistuta also thought about making people talk about himself, relaunching an important and gripping theme. In no uncertain terms, without mincing words, directed as a center forward who goes to score, the Argentine champion has launched his “candidacy” for a position as manager in his Florence. “I feel ready and just waiting for an opportunity”.